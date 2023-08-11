Friday footy update: retirement not always the easiest call

It's retirement season in the AFL.
This is the time each year when some of the biggest names in the game announce their careers are over.
There has been no shortage of this of late, with none bigger than Buddy Franklin (Sydney Swans/Hawthorn).
Then there's been Trent Cotchin (Richmond), Isaac Smith (Geelong/Hawthorn) and Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne) in the past week.
In most cases (but not always), retired AFL players stay retired.
Country footy is a little different.
Players are less keen to make announcements because they do not always stick.
We have seen this a few times this year in the CHFL, with "retired" players making comebacks and others returning after a break - the latest being Gordon's Luke Gunnell.
He plays his first senior game for the Eagles since last year's premiership win, having been unsure at the start of the year whether he would play on.
He is the third Gordon player to delay season starts, with the others being Tye Murphy and Mick Nolan.
As they say, you're a long time retired and no one wants to make the call too early.
In contrast, there have been players who have just disappeared into the sunset.
For most country footballers, that's the way it ends.
