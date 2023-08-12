Real estate agents are promoting a Creswick Road location with the potential for an eight-storey building.
The sign was still up at the site on 9 Creswick Road on Friday, August 11 despite expressions of interest closing on July 21.
The site is home to the iconic three-storey brick building, The Carriers Arms Hotel.
The area is zoned as Commercial 1 Zoning for mixed use retail, office, business, entertainment and community uses, and can also be used "for residential uses at densities complementary to the role and scale of the commercial centre," according to the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
The area is 1335 square-metres and the former Carriers Arms building, now office space, has a footprint of 225 square-metres.
Currently, the highest building in Ballarat CBD is Ballarat Base Hospital, which is seven-storeys.
There were no specific height controls for the land at 9 Creswick Road, however the land is located within the Lydiard Street Heritage Precinct and the building is listed as contributory within the precinct according to the City of Ballarat.
The listing also stated uses of the site included affordable housing, purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent, or even a hotel.
The listing stated the site could be used for an eight-storey building under the City of Ballarat City Living Precinct 2020 Master Plan, but this plan had been shelved since its draft in 2020.
City of Ballarat director growth and development Natalie Robertson said the council was working on a new framework.
"The City of Ballarat is currently preparing the CBD Urban Design Framework, which will provide direction on the scale and form of development for the Ballarat CBD, based on site and surrounding context and heritage values, where present," she said.
"Whilst we continue to progress with the CBD Urban Design Framework plan, any future planning application at the site would be required to be assessed against the relevant provisions of the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
"This includes the Heritage Overlay, and further guidance provided at Clause 21.06 which outlines both urban design and heritage considerations."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
