Lake Wendouree gets all the attention - playgrounds, barbecues, the most spectacular botanical gardens in regional Victoria, statues of Greek gods and Australian prime ministers, vengeful swans, shy rakali, and a swimming wallaby - but what else does Ballarat have to offer, for free?
Did you know that the Art Gallery of Ballarat is free, outside of the big touring exhibitions?
The historic building on Lydiard Street is home to one of the state's finest art collections, from classics - you must see The Cow (also known as Henry Stone and his Durham Ox by Thomas Flintoff, 1887) - to some of the finest contemporary Australian art including Aunty Marlene Gilson's stunning Mount Warrenheip and Eureka Stockade.
Outside the big traditional rooms, there are some smaller gems as well, from the Lindsay family living room to Backspace, which hosts emerging local artists, often in their first exhibitions.
Outside, a giant video screen is under construction to brighten up Alfred Deakin Place, and keep an eye out for free kids activities in the school holidays.
Not one for those afraid of heights - climb up a metal tower at the summit of an ancient volcano.
The view is stunning, stretching across almost to Ballan in the east, with the tips of the wind turbines in Waubra visible to the west.
As well as scenic walks around the volcano's caldera, there's a gazebo and plenty of picnic tables to enjoy an afternoon on the mountain.
Feeling adventurous? Right in the middle of suburbia, check out some wild mountain biking tracks up and down the old quarry at Black Hill.
Once again, there's the scenic lookout, with stunning views of Lake Wendouree around to Mount Warrenheip, and plenty of parking and picnic tables.
But the real drawcard, for people of all ages, is the bike tracks - from beginners going down a hill to people with diamond-level skills.
There's a mini-track for really young riders, and an excellent walking track that's dog-friendly - down the bottom of the hill, you can even join the Wallaby track, which connects Ballarat to Bendigo.
Keep an eye out for a hidden rock circle among the pines as well.
Sovereign Hill's great, but there's way more history in Ballarat to uncover.
The Town Hall, built in the 1880s and still housing the council, has free tours every day, as well as the friendliest volunteers you'll ever meet.
You can also download audio tours straight to your phone to check out hidden histories of Ballarat's CBD - our pick is of course the Titanic bandstand, which has a tiny Titanic for its weather-vane.
Within literal blocks of Town Hall, there's the old jail - now part of Federation University's SMB campus - and Craig's Royal Hotel, which has its own ghost.
Keen on walking around a lake but can't find a park at Lake Wendouree?
That's lazy, but the good news is Lake Esmond is just as pretty with far less terrifying swans.
From Larter Street, there's a beautiful tree-lined walk around the old quarry, but up the top - accessible from Lal Lal Street - there's a playground with a big flying fox and a barbecue area.
Many people enjoy fishing on the lake, competing against all the ducks, and it's not unusual to see people floating around to cool off in the summertime.
Need something a bit bigger? Lake Burrumbeet's just out of town and is better suited for jetskis and other adventures.
A hidden gem in Sebastopol - drive down Vickers Street almost to the end, and hook a left through the trees.
You'll find the site of the historic Yuille Homestead, where Ballarat's first European settlers set up shop.
A short walk away from the car park is a stunning wetlands, with dozens of different bird species hanging out.
Cross the boardwalk and you'll find yourself next to the Yarrowee, with a track that continues all the way into town.
Keep an eye out for some improvised bike tracks through the nearby pines, or just enjoy all the wattles, which begin blooming at the end of winter.
If you need to get out of town, ride past Ballarat's growing western suburbs until you hit the golden plains of Golden Plains.
The Skipton Rail Trail connects Wendouree station with Skipton (funny that), with plenty of stops in tiny towns along the way, many with pubs.
The full 53-kilometre ride follows the old Skipton rail line, which was decommissioned in the 1980s.
For those who perhaps aren't ready for a 100-kilometre round trip, the spectacular Nimmons Bridge is about 25km from Ballarat.
Woowookarung Demential Trail for koala spotting, Canadian; Eureka Centre for a unique history experience and giant playground, Eureka; Lucas Central Park playground for room to run around, Lucas; reading Griffin Burger's Facebook posts, online.
