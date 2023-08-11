Police are looking into a brazen parcel theft who has an eye for food delivery boxes raiding Ballarat.
On Monday, July 31, a man took a meal plan box from the front of a house in Lucas.
The resident caught the daylight theft on their security camera and took to Reddit to see if others had been hit by the "Porch Pirate".
Other people said they also had parcels taken, one in Bonshaw and Golden Point. Others had even been hit the same day.
Online sleuths were able to identify the man and the licence plate, others identified the blue car.
The Lucas resident reported the incident and provided security camera footage to Ballarat Police and was waiting for a response.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A Lake Wendouree resident lost a valuable package days after the Lucas incident, which was taken from their Safe Drop location.
Ballarat Police are investigating the matter.
According to the Crime Statistics Agency, thefts increased in the Ballarat local government area from March 2022 to March 2023 - the data shows the number of 'other theft' criminal incidents, meaning thefts other than car theft, rose from 613 to 707.
Australia Post responded to the incidents, and a spokesperson said Australia Post took its responsibility to deliver mail and parcels in its care seriously.
"Theft after delivery is a criminal offence, and customers are encouraged to contact the police if they suspect their mail has been tampered with or stolen," an AusPost spokesperson said.
The spokesperson advised customers can used the Australia Post mobile app to redirect their mail and parcels to their local Post Office, a PO Box or a free 24/7 parcel lockers, even when the parcel is on its way.
"For any delivery service concerns, we encourage customers to contact us on 13 POST so that we can provide help and support," the spokesperson said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
