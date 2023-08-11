Booming demand in better-for-you snack options has sparked a Ballarat family business to make a $20 million manufacturing investment to feed the hunger.
Final trials and testing are well underway for Ferndale Foods Australia's new purpose-built manufacturing hub in Delacombe to start producing retail products by the first week in September.
The cutting-edge facility will have the flexibility to adapt between creating a range of products, from high-protein and muesli bars to better-for-you confectionery bars, unlike most competitors who specialise in running one type of snack.
Once fully operational, Ferndale's FoodLine Australia facility is expected to produce 180 million bars each year. Plans are also to employ at least an extra 30 people in Ferndale's new business arm in the next 18 months.
The company as a whole is best known for is low-sugar confectionery and So Soft Marshmallows.
Ferndale Foods Australia chief executive officer Leigh Edward said this new venture was an important next step.
"There is huge growth in the health and nutrition snacking space. We believe manufacturing in Australia does not support this growth," Mr Edward said. "Brand owners are looking for someone to produce these snacks."
Ferndale Foods supplies products to Coles, Woolworths, Officeworks, Aldi and independent supermarkets, and exports products to the United States, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand.
Mr Edward said there was a gap in the market for brands wanting to expand or increase their range with healthier choices.
For ALDI, an increase in the supply of Australian labels overall, could mean greater access to Australian snack brands on its shelves.
ALDI Australia buying director Varun Raheja said, via a statement, the supermarket partnered with "many innovative Australian businesses" for high quality products.
"Ferndale's commitment to Australian-based manufacturing speaks to ongoing investment in the industry, and its commitment to keep delivering when it comes to product innovation for our stores," Mr Raheja said.
"We value partners like Ferndale immensely."
The 4,500 square-metre factory sits on a 10,000 square-metre lot on Wiltshire Lane with streamlined production, storage and shipping facilities. There is the capacity to double the production line in the future.
Mr Edward said the site was expected to double company revenue, based on commitments from major customers.
Inside also houses new, central headquarters for Ferndale Foods Australia. The factory is located close to the So Soft Marshmallow and Ferndale Confectionery bases, also both on Wiltshire Lane with a collective 60 employees.
Mr Edward's father Bruce founded Ferndale Confectionery in 1995, a company best known for its low-sugar brands Jila and Blitz mints and Jols Pastilles. Together they established So Soft Marshmallows in 2017.
The aim is for FoodLine Australia to launch its own better-for-your snack bars in six to 12 months time.
Mr Edward said it has taken 28 years to build up to the scale the company now operates and Ferndale remained proudly committed to Ballarat.
"We believe Ballarat is a brilliant place, both with land availability and worker availability. Our staff are part of the reason for our success," Mr Edward said.
"We absolutely want to continue in Ballarat and the role we play in the community, offering leadership in manufacturing and leadership for young people.
"We have great proximity to the city and major cities - Melbourne is an hour-20 [minutes] up the road and Sydney is an hour flight away...We can build nice big spacious factories here compared to metro areas."
Ferndale Foods Australia is a finalist in the Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards for innovation and large business categories. Winners will be announced in a gala ceremony on August 31.
