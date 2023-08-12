Being able to catch trains to and from Melbourne is a great way to avoid traffic congestion and stress.
But when there are big sporting events on, being packed in like cattle is not ideal.
I recently attended an AFL football match in Melbourne.
Going down wasn't too bad as there were more carriages, but they had to skip a couple of stations as there was no more room.
Coming back home was an absolute joke - three carriages for thousands of people.
You wouldn't be allowed to pack into a bus like that and we certainly shouldn't have to do it on a train.
Amanda Whiting, Ballarat.
Victorian State Government methodology for Infrastructure
Voila - we now have an infrastructure system that requires upgrades because of 10 years of growth.
The Melbourne Ring Road and failure to duplicate Ballarat Rail are perfect examples.
Not to mention the repeated failures of state governments to include airport rail link along the Tullamarine corridor at initial construction, or privatisation to Transurban.
Rob Vrieze, Lake Wendouree.
Reopen the existing Ballarat to Geelong line. Problem solved.
Justin Carter, Ballarat
The Queensland government has put aside $322 million dollars to build 500 social housing houses which equates to $640,000 per house.
You can get a new four-bedroom house built for $200,000. Are they bonkers?
It seems all state governments have a licence to throw money down the drain.
In Victoria, they are billions of dollars over budget to build a tunnel that will only cause a huge traffic jam in Spencer Street yet they cancel a rail line to the airport.
How long do we let our state governments continue to blow enormous amounts of taxpayer money for little benefit? It is obvious, too many cooks spoil the broth.
Chris Hartigan, Barkstead.
The intersection of Winter Street and Adair Street is also a deathtrap.
We have never understood why there is a give way sign rather than a stop sign.
The speed at which people come around the corner from Adair Street makes near-misses an almost daily occurrence and there are frequent accidents.
Some people won't stop at a stop sign, but most people will.
A give-way sign implies you can just go through and people get caught by the speed of traffic coming around the corner.
A stop sign might also stop Winter Street from becoming the race track that it can be at times.
Heather Baker-Goldsmith, Redan
I have no footpath and I am in Ballarat East.
As a disabled person I can't walk around my street or suburb unless I walk on the road.
With an assistance dog or walking stick it isn't safe to walk on the road as our streets are narrow and cars speed past.
I have a bus stop about 300m from my house that I can't access. So I have to drive everywhere or not go out.
It's not good enough.
Christine Ferris, Canadian.
While I feel sorry for Bond Homes, this should be an opportunity for all Ballarat businesses, local, state and federal governments to step forward.
That would ease our crucial housing shortage.
I understand that the receivers, Worrells, have a duty but it worries me that their words were too early and we have to see what assets are available for realisation.
That seems to me that assets will be sold to possibly pay a percentage of outstanding debts to creditors, meaning "receivership" that will turn into "liquidation" - this will not assist customers that have invested in orders and unfinished homes.
This is a different situation than many home builders that have recently folded as they may not have existing Onsite Fabrication and Available Transportation Assets with an immediately available well trained workforce to provide these flexible transportable compliant properties anywhere in the state or further afield given economic costs.
It is time for Ballarat to stand-up at all levels and support this business, not let it be dismantled through receivership or take-over at a mere percentage of its worth not benefiting anyone, especially the suffering customers.
I am sure under the auspices of the Committee for Ballarat there could be a plan developed to save this business, working in conjunction with possible funding available, working in conjunction with local political members, Ballarat City Council, TAFE, and many suppliers and trades, in conjunction with Worrells, which would save this well established Ballarat business to work towards the future.
Geoff Fountain, Delacombe
We have more than enough problems here in Ballarat requiring funding.
This trip to Turkey will not be of benefit to ratepayers.
It is a waste of public money.
Fix our crumbling roads first.
Stop destroying the ambience and beauty of Ballarat with more concrete cycle paths.
Dulcie Sullivan, Sebastopol
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.