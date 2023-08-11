"As long as no-one gets injured," Vic Park junior Amity Fitzpatrick said the Matildas could go all the way to FIFA Women's World Cup glory.
While injury niggles seem to not have overly hampered the Matildas' campaign to reach the quarter-finals - star captain Sam Kerr got her first minutes late in the round of 16 on Monday - Amity and her soccer friends are convinced the Tillies need to be at full strength going forward.
Kerr's name alone only rated a "sort of" when The Courier asked for their favourite Matildas' player. Amity likes Clare Hunt - a defender, like her - and her friends have been most impressed with forward Mary Fowler's heroics.
But there were "too many good players" to single any one player out, they said.
Victoria Park Football Club president Will Cousens said the Matildas' finals prospects were incredibly huge for the grassroots game.
The Vultures have enjoyed a $5.8 million redevelopment to their playing precinct, including a $3.1 million sports pavilion which was opened in May.
The club has sharpened its focus on building female participation with their safer, more inclusive facilities and, now precinct works are complete, they aim to build their female ranks next season.
"[The Matildas are] magic for the sport and we're looking forward to what it might bring, especially when we get underway next season," Mr Cousens said. "The onus is on us, too, to push along any momentum that comes from the World Cup.
"We need to be proactive in building the women's and girls' game."
The Matildas have never made it further than a quarter-final and must defeat France on Saturday evening to progress to the semis. The Vultures, like other Ballarat soccer clubs, have had popular viewing parties and expect another fun showing this weekend.
Whatever happens next, the Matildas' form has ignited an interest among Vic Park juniors to "maybe" consider becoming a future Socceroo or Matilda. The Courier has been told they are Vic Park players first and foremost.
Matildas v France, Saturday 5pm at Brisbane's Lang Park.
IN OTHER NEWS
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.