Ballarat trainer Michelle Payne gives her imported Cox Plate hopeful Arabica her first Australian start at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The German mare has not raced since winning in Germany at her second outing in June, 2021.
A tendon issue has been a key reason behind her absence from the track for so long.
She saddles up the grey in the Frances Gibson Handicap, 1600m.
Payne will also take the ride.
Payne rides sparingly these days, riding exclusively for family-trained gallopers from the stables of her father Paddy and brothers Patrick and Andrew, as well as her own.
She has been making the most of her opportunities with five wins in her latest 11 race rides.
This will be her first race on a metropolitan track since May.
Her stable is also going well, with six winners from her past 20 starters.
BELLE ET RICHE resumes for Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman in the Gwenda Fitzgerald Handicap, 1200m, at The Valley.
The ultra-consistent lightly raced mare is racing for the first time February, when she finished second in group 3 company at Sandown Hillside.
The 5yo has raced 10 times for three wins, five seconds and two thirds.
Freedman did also accept with Belle Et Riche in Adelaide for Saturday, but chose to stay closer to home.
THIS year's Burrumbeet Cup winner Ashy Boy heads to the Valley for Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney.
He is coming off a midweek fourth at Sandown Hillside.
Ashy Boy has returned in consistent form, with his first two outings this preparation resulting in thirds at Murray Bridge and Bendigo in June-July.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
