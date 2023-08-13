I was in an accident on this corner in June of 2021 after a driver did not give way.
We both braked and no serious injury to either party, apart from my being without a vehicle for three plus weeks.
Yes I agree, drivers need to take better attention to road signs, please. Also, along Darling Street, from Albert Street, there are no other stop or give-way signs, other than at Talbot Street South.
So yes, drivers aren't obeying signage, but the consistency of the same give way signs, applied along a road is inconsistent.
Someone, with greater influence than me needs to address this problem.
- Camille Lewis
Individual drivers need to live up to the expectations put on them in our society to be able to drive carefully and prudently. Part of that is recognising when you should no longer be using our roads as a driver.
I'm sure most road users would think the same way, right?
- James Smail
It's frustrating being stuck behind drivers that don't know the road rules.
- Barrie Cunnington
The Sturt/Pleasant street intersection has never been like the others. It's always been continue with the turn from the centre when safe to do so.
- Craig McDonald
Home ownership has always been a social prerequisite for any form of upward mobility in Australia, but now it is impossible for many people to even buy an apartment.
Intergenerational hereditary wealth inequality, fuelled by the bank of mum and dad, and the perverse inequity of multiple property ownership has damaged the notion of a fair go in this country.
The fact that there are people with children sleeping rough in Ballarat, whilst others own Air BnBs as well as their own home, is immoral.
- Jacqueline Wilson
