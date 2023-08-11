I took the train to Melbourne this week, attending a conference with editors from across Victoria.
My decision to go by train came off the back of our recent coverage, where reporter Alex Dalziel spoke to frustrated commuters about their experiences. I wanted to know how bad it really was.
I can tell you that they're not wrong.
What would normally take an hour and 20 minutes from Ballarat to Southern Cross, can currently take around two hours - if you're lucky enough to go straight through.
Track works through July and August due to the West Gate Tunnel project mean users need to change onto buses at Caroline Springs.
On my peak-hour Tuesday morning service, crowds of commuters gathered at Caroline Springs, waiting for V/Line staff to herd them onto buses.
The return trip gave me a 60-second window between a bus at Caroline Springs and a Wendouree train.
I ran for it - and made it. But the frustration of those alongside me, and behind me, said it all.
In total, I spent more than four hours travelling to and from Melbourne.
Our Bendigo editor's train journey was worse - spending six hours to get to and from Melbourne via Sunbury.
In our letters to the editor today, reader Amanda Whiting shared her recent experience going to the footy, with limited capacity and commuters squeezed into three carriages on the journey home.
"You wouldn't be allowed to pack into a bus like that and we certainly shouldn't have to do it on a train," she said.
Premier Dan Andrews, through the government's $9.90 fares, wants to encourage regional travel across the state.
On Tuesday, his cheap fares were certainly not worth the experience.
Ballarat is now home to many new residents, some of whom have moved from Melbourne for a better regional lifestyle, being able to work remotely or commute.
The current choice for commuters is either to dodge pot holes on the Western Freeway, or take a four-hour train journey to and from Southern Cross. Take your pick.
Train travel should be a great option for Ballarat commuters. But it's currently not, and needs to be so much better.
What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.
Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au
