Wendouree man fined after drug-driving crash on Learmonth Road, Wendouree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 11 2023 - 2:00pm
An elderly Wendouree driver has been issued with an infringement after a drug-driving hit-run collision which left a pedestrian with head, spinal and leg injuries.

