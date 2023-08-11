An elderly Wendouree driver has been issued with an infringement after a drug-driving hit-run collision which left a pedestrian with head, spinal and leg injuries.
Police said the 66-year-old man's penalty included a $555 fine and a six month licence suspension.
Emergency services were called to the accident at 10.56pm on Friday, April 14 on Learmonth Road, Mitchell Park, near the intersection of Nursery Lane.
The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was sent to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
This was later downgraded to serious but stable.
Police said the pedestrian was treated for broken bones as well as leg, spinal and head injuries and also had leg surgery.
Officers said the driver of the 2004 Falcon sedan fled the scene, and was later located by members.
The Wendouree man was sent to hospital for blood tests, which police said revealed he had a high level of an undisclosed drug in his system.
Officers said the Ford was seized and towed after the incident.
Mechanical experts from the Melbourne-based Major Collision Investigation Unit inspected the 19-year-old sedan and found no defects that would have contributed to the crash.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
