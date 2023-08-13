"Homelessness does not discriminate" is the key message from service providers as Homelessness Week comes to a close.
Service providers from Uniting, Child and Family Service (Cafs) and Wintringham joined forces at a forum to speak about how homelessness impacts people from all walks of life.
told the forum the amount of people sleeping rough was the worst he had seen.
He said in the Western region there was an increase in families sleeping rough.
"It affects everyone from youth to aged," Mr Liversage said.
His comments come after The Courier revealed there are 218 people on Uniting's over 25-year-old priority list, the highest he has seen in 15 years.
There is an additional 62 young people under 25 years on the waiting list - 30 of the 62 are couples or a family with children.
Cafs case worker Jack Weibgen works with many young people and said one of the hardest parts was having these young adults realise they were even homeless.
"I work with 18 to 25-year-olds for alternative housing options," he said.
"We see our clients have a lack of identity, they feel very lost. When they feel these lost emotions, or where to go or who they are, with lack of purpose there is a lot more boredom which leads to risk-taking behaviours, and it snowballs."
As a case worker Mr Weibgen works a lot face-to-face with clients, which involves practical skills or offering a listening ear.
"There is often a lack of basic living skills," he said.
This can include setting budgets, nutrition, setting up a bank account - things Mr Weibgen said "people take for granted every day".
Mr Weibgen said young people tended to think "other people have it worse than me", so they did not seek help.
"They're couch surfing, or sleeping on the floor - it's a roof over their head and they don't see the issue," he said.
"I have to explain to them and they don't believe it. They don't realise there are services to help with that."
Uniting's Juelz Sanders provided an example of a young man.
"He tells a horrific story and at the end says 'but there are people worse off'."
Mr Weibgan said couch surfing could be very unsafe, adding Cafs worked with young people to try and start their lives which often meant they needed to be just given a go, which was hard in the rental and job market.
"Young people aren't getting a go, especially in private rentals. It sets them back and creates a cycle."
Once young people had their own space, a secure home, they could thrive, Mr Weibgen said. "They just need someone to give them a go."
Mark Haynes, who runs the Uniting Homelessness to Home program, works with a lot of families. He said this was originally a COVID-19 response.
He said it was to get people who were in crisis accommodation or a motel an opportunity to get into housing and also offer support around that transition.
"We've learnt without that support a lot of tenancies fall over, people can't sustain housing because they are unfamiliar with how to manage it."
Mr Haynes works closely with people on how they ended up living homeless.
"A lot of people who come to the program have been long-term homeless, often due to substance use, mental health and leaving family violence - that's the trilogy," he said.
"Once they have stable housing, you can start to work on those."
Mr Haynes said debt accrued could be a challenge which could build up for people and make it difficult to have basic services in their name, like electricity.
"One of my team was working with a client, and she needed to fill in paperwork for a next-of-kin and realised she didn't have one," he said.
"She's completely disconnected, it reminded me how isolated our clients are. That's the main thing with people living homeless, it's really lonely. If you see people sleeping rough on the street, have a chat with them, they're a part of our community."
Ms Sanders, who works in the Street to Home program, said the average person should always show compassion.
"We don't have houses, or answers to the big problems but we do have kindness, and we have the ability to make someone's day better."
Another voice at the forum was Aymeric Derbecq who works with people over 50 at Wintringham. He said older people were struggling to secure jobs or regular housing.
"Homelessness can happen to anyone, sometimes it's just a bit of bad luck in your life," he said.
Homelessness Week ran from August 7 to 13.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
