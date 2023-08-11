Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody has made the call to rest veteran Chris Giampaolo.
Darmody indicated he was considering freshening one or two of his more senior players against Daylesford on Saturday with an eye to having them in the best possible shape for finals.
The Cats are assured of playing CHFL finals with two home and away rounds and will front up in an elimination final on either August 26 or 27.
Giampaolo has not missed a beat in his first year with Newlyn, playing in all 14 games.
Newlyn will also be without Jackson Starcevich (concussion), Nick Carter (knee) and Jarrod Fryar (shoulder).
Darmody said while not confirmed, he feared Carter's season might be over.
Fryar's injury has opened the door for Sam Corboy to step up from the under-18s for his senior debut.
He has played a mix of under-18s and reserves this season.
CARNGHAM-Linton has also been impacted by injuries for its big test against Hepburn at Hepburn.
Matt Knight (knee), Tarun Raven (calf) and Ted O'Brien (knee) all out.
IN THE NEWS
Queensland-based leading goalkicker Brad McDonald returns.
Two of the competition's biggest names miss the clash with injury - Hepburn's Andy McKay and Carngham-Linton's Nick O'Brien, who has managed only six games and has not played since round eight
The Courier will livestream the Hepburn and Carngham-Linton on Saturday.
The telecast is available to subscribers on The Courier website - thecourier.com.au
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.