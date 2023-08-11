The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL: injury-depleted Newlyn gives young ruckman senior debut

DB
By David Brehaut
August 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody has made the call to rest veteran Chris Giampaolo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.