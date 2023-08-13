Heather Horrocks has crocheted for more than 70 years but after accidentally forgetting to take her craft supplies on an outback trip, her work took a darker turn.
Desperate to keep crocheting, but in the middle of outback South Australia, she discovered old VHS tapes at an op shop and began to experiment.
"I had forgotten to bring my crochet and I wanted to crochet black daisies ... for my friends to be mindful of the environment," she said.
"In an op shop there were (video) cassettes all stacked up with all this plastic stuff inside them so I decided to try ... and now I'm saving the planet one tape at a time."
At first she crocheted daisies, then spider webs and other intricate designs.
"I crocheted all sorts of things and while other people crochet useful things like bags, because VHS tape is so black and blingy I fell in love with it and made large spider webs, which I put out in the tree and watched spiders colonise them," she said.
When COVID hit, she crocheted more.
During COVID, angry at people not wearing masks, Ms Horrocks decided to crochet one as a statement piece and, unbeknownst to her at the time, a photographic exhibition was born.
"I was so angry at people not wearing masks that it occurred to me to make a Nostradamus plague mask. I just thought, 'do not ignore the science, we are not in the 1500s where people were trying to make masks but were completely ineffective' so I decided to make an ineffective mask myself," she said.
She then asked her long-time friend and creative collaborator Karenne Ann to photograph the mask.
"It was very flat and inanimate when I tried to photograph it as still life on a hairdressing mannequin," Ms Ann said, so Ms Horrocks put it on herself.
"After filling the frame with her face in it, I was absolutely knocked out by it ... and let out a scream. Once we realised we were onto something, it worked beautifully."
That put the pressure back on to Ms Horrocks to create more masks, and Ms Ann more photographs of the masks resulting in an exhibition Effacement at the Art Gallery of Ballarat as part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
Effacement is about identity, how masks can change and distort the identity of the maker.
"Redundant VHS tape that once held stories is manipulated with a crochet hook to tell new ones - about the war on a virus, the war on climate change and the war on women," the duo wrote in their exhibition description.
The exhibition not only features the masks and photographs of Ms Horrocks wearing them, but other VHS tape crochet creations incorporated into a recreated sitting room of the Norman Lindsay family within the gallery, disrupting its peaceful atmosphere.
Ms Horrocks said VHS tape was an "awful" material to crochet with.
"It has no give, it has no flex at all so you are working against it all the time. It has an occasional stretch but you don't want it to stretch. It has integrity and will last many years but if there's a pinhole through the middle of that thread it ruins the integrity entirely," she said.
"It's delicate in funny way."
After working with VHS tape for a few years, she finally worked out why, sometimes in the middle of a tape which might be 300m long, there would be a weak point or it would break.
"I realised it's a bit that has been watched and rewatched - so probably sex or violence," she laughed.
Effacement is at the Art Gallery of Ballarat until November 19. The Ballarat International Foto Biennale runs from August 26 to October 22.
