Ballarat police blitz begins on drug- and drink-drivers

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Four booze buses are hitting the road to Ballarat this weekend, as police crack down on drug- and drink-driving.

