Four booze buses are hitting the road to Ballarat this weekend, as police crack down on drug- and drink-driving.
Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso said the first arrived on Friday and was being put to use along with an overhead 'distraction' camera, which had been in the greater Ballarat region for several days now.
"The State Highway Patrol will also be in Ballarat this weekend as well as resources from the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section," he said.
"The operation will be around-the-clock and at times and in places you may not expect.
"Offending on the road can happen anytime, anywhere - and we'll be on the beat at anytime, anywhere."
The operation is part of a series of back-to-back local police blitzes from this weekend until the end of September.
The include operations Early Bird, West Connect, Vector and Talladega.
It comes as 180 lives are lost on Victorian roads - up 36 on this time, last year.
About half of the fatalities have been in regional areas.
Regional Victoria has just 23 per cent of the state's population.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land.
