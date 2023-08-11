A brand new Ballarat Officeworks with more than 100 customer car parks is expected to open early next year as construction crews get started on plans lodged with the council almost 18 months ago.
The $3.5 million, 3000 square-metre store at 122 Creswick Road is set to replace an existing, smaller Officeworks at 116 Creswick Road, which would close and eventually be leased to another big-box retailer.
According to plans submitted to the City of Ballarat in April 2022, the new Officeworks would provide 115 customer parking spaces - 93 at the front of the building and the balance towards the rear.
Ballarat firm H Troon Pty Ltd has been contracted to complete the build, and workers have been on site in recent weeks preparing the site.
Formerly home to a Shell service station, the site sat vacant for several years before Bannockburn-based company B&J O'Shannassy Management Pty Ltd bought it in 2016.
The O'Shannassys in recent years leased the land to the City of Ballarat for use as a public car park, but its long-term use was thrown into question when Officeworks lodged a caveat citing an agreement with the owner.
The council invested at least $1.85 million into the site - some of which came from a state government grant intended to compensate for the loss of parking on Armstrong Street due to the construction of GovHub.
A media release announcing the car park's permanent closure earlier this year noted the council's lease was for a three-year term from January 2018 to December 2020, with two one-year extensions ending in December 2022, and then a month-to-month arrangement "pending commencement of works at the site".
Mayor Des Hudson said at the time the council would "continue to work with (the state government's) Regional Development Victoria to deliver additional car parking in Ballarat's CBD".
