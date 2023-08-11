The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Creswick Road Ballarat construction under way for new Officeworks

KG
By Kirra Grimes
August 12 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brand new Ballarat Officeworks with more than 100 customer car parks is expected to open early next year as construction crews get started on plans lodged with the council almost 18 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.