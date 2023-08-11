The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL R16 previews: time still on Carngham-Linton's side | 'Team Talk'

DB
By David Brehaut
August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HEPBURN V CARNGHAM-LINTON

At Laurie Sullivan Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.