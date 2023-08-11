At Laurie Sullivan Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Burras 31.22 (208) d Saints 6.7 (43)
Hepburn 4th (11 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton 5th (11 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Burras
Gordon showed Carngham-Linton last round that the big improver of the competition still has some way to go with a 58-point margin.
So can the Saints stop Hepburn doing the same?
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner is feeling good about the course the Burras are on.
Dropping games to Gordon and Springbank along the way has not been ideal, and losing Andy McKay to injury until the finals is also a setback, but Hepburn's 29-point win over Bungaree impressed Banner.
Like Gordon and Springbank, Hepburn knows how to win the big games.
Carngham-Linton beat Skipton and Springbank early in the season, but losses to Dunnstown and Gordon reinforce what is still needed.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble expects a better performance.
"We still have time to change things up.
"We just have to take that loss and learn from it," he said.
Downing Hepburn, well that is another story and would certainly be an upset even though they have same record and are just one position apart in the top eight.
Jack Faull makes his debut for Carngham-Linton after moving from Lexton.
TEAM CHANGES
HEPBURN:
No change
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Jack Faull (Lexton - debut), Brad McDonald, Hayden Blower
Out: Matt Knight, Tarun Raven, Ted O'Brien
At Waubra Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Towners 12.9 (81) d Roos 8.4 (52)
Waubra 16th (1 win, 12 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Dunnstown 7th (9 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Towners
Dunnstown will put together a sixth consecutive win on this visit to Waubra.
The run started with a stunning 92-point demolition of Carngham-Linton.
Up to that stage the Towners' form had been far from convincing - certainly a long way off what they showed last season.
What Dunnstown has done since is make the most of a favourable draw - accounting for four sides outside the top eight.
Although this makes it difficult to exactly assess how their form will stand up in the finals, what the wins have done is enable the Towners to fine tune their game while working back to full strength.
The return of Ryan Walsh (4 goals) last round was a big positive and now like all sides heading to finals it is all about keeping everyone fit.
In keeping with that, Dunnstown has chosen to rest defender Pat Britt and Riley Adams.
Waubra has also enjoyed the second half of the season much better than the start.
Even though the Roos have just a win and draw to their name, they have been right in quite a few games.
This will not be so close.
The Roos have also been bolstered with players returning in the post few weeks, but Dunnstown is another class.
Isaac Keating plays his first senior game of the year for Dunnstown.
TEAM CHANGES
WAUBRA
In: Caleb McGrath,
Out: Jackson Kinna
DUNNSTOWN
In: Simon Mackie, Lachlan Taylor, Isaac Keating
Out: Riley Adams, Pat Britt (both managed), Anthony Caligiuri (unavailable)
At Newlyn Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Bulldogs 11.8 (74) d Cats 8.13 (61)
Newlyn 8th (9 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
Daylesford 14th (2 wins, 11 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Cats
Finally Newlyn can breathe a little easier.
The Cats will be playing finals after what has been a up and down campaign.
Expectations rose when they defeated Hepburn in round six, but they have not been able to build on that the way coach Marcus Darmody would have hoped.
However, considering Newlyn only had five wins last year and finished 11th, it has still be an excellent year.
The Cats have had their fair share of injuries, but so too have the majority of teams.
They go into this game undermanned, but it should be no excuse as they have also decided to rest Chris Giamapaolo.
Neelyn debuts under-18 ruckman Sam Corboy, who steps into the boots of injured Jarrod Fryar.
If they are to having any impact in the finals, this should be a comfortable victory.
Daylesford is coming off its second win of the season.
This will have the Bulldogs feeling much better about themselves, but it would be a major upset if they were to defeat their southern neighbour.
Daylesford's inclusions include Adam Leonard from the under-18 for his first senior game since round 10.
TEAM CHANGES
NEWLYN
In: Dom Hardy, Kingsley Prendergast, Leo Bell, Sam Corboy
Out: Jackson Starcevich (concussion), Jarrod Fryar (shoulder), Nick Carter (knee), Chris Giampaolo (managed)
DAYLESFORD
In: Joel Brown, Jake Briggs, Jared Hall, Adam Leonard
Out: Hamish Jarrad, Josh Clough, Aaron Smith, Jesse Browne
At Buninyong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Bombers 17.10 (110) d Blues 5.4 (34)
Buninyong 10th (6 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Ballan 15th (2 wins, 12 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Bombers
This is the only game of the penultimate home and away round which does not involve a finalist.
For these two, it is all about playing out the season in the best possible way.
Finals was never on the radar for Ballan, but it had hoped for better under new coach Shannan Broadbent.
Broadbent says of late the Blues have tended to save their best for match-ups with better sides.
This has not converted to victories, but has shown Broadbent what Ballan is capable of.
So expect Blues to have a real crack.
The last two weeks of the season will be difficult for Buninyong.
The Bombers were always confident that like last year a late surge would get them into finals.
It was not to be.
This will be Buninyong's seventh win of the season, but no more than a consolation.
Buninyong does not have Aiden Domic (hamstring), but has regain Aaron Hart after two-match suspension.
Jack Jarvis and Tom Cox return the under-18s for Ballan.
TEAM CHANGES
BUNINYONG
In: Joe Milgate, Aaron Hart, Lachlan Atkinson, Campbell Palmer
Out: Jack Coffey, Tyler Mookhoek, Joel Hart, Lachlan Stewart.
BALLAN
In: Marc Yates, Hamish Lyle, Zacc Price
Out: Jack Jarvis, Tom Cox, Jay Homewood
At Gordon Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET - round 16, 2022 - Eagles 22.17 (149) d Wickers 4.9 (33)
Gordon 3rd (12 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Creswick 13th (5 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
Gordon will be looking to start putting the final polish on its preparation for a premiership defence.
As reigning premier, the Eagles' whole campaign has been about getting to this stage of the season.
They are still working on getting players back from injury while being as cautious as possible.
Mick Nolan (back) has been one of several players managed, but his earlier than expected return last round highlighted how keen players are to ensure they are part of the finals.
Tye Murphy is being rested, while the big inclusion of premiership player Luke Gunnell, who will make his first senior appearance of the years.
Gordon accounted for Carngham-Linton easily and will do the same against Creswick.
The Wickers have been thereabouts against some handy teams along the way, but they are not going to upset Gordon.
TEAM CHANGES
GORDON
Not available
CRESWICK
In: Zac Gladman, Michael Booth
Out: Ricky Pearson, Branden Sternberg
At Bull Milgate Oval, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Demons 8.8 (56) d Magpies 5.9 (39)
Clunes 11th (5 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Bungaree 2nd (12 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Demons
After a few rocky weeks Bungaree can get back into winning form.
The Demons still have a chance to finish on top, but more important than that is getting back into the groove.
The losses to Gordon and Hepburn have not been disastrous.
If anything, the learnings from those outings should actually have Bungaree better positioned for the finals.
The Demons now know what will be required.
On top of this, having defender Ben Simpson back for an extended overseas trip is going to be a massive lift.
The star recruit has not played since round 10 and in his inclusion its going to make a huge difference to the Demons' defensive structure.
Sam Cooper and Isaac Quick are also back for Bungaree.
Clunes, which has conceded more than 100 points only twice this year, is always hard to beat at home.
They pushed Gordon to 19 points there, Newlyn to 13, Skipton to five and Springbank to 20 - all finalists.
The Magpies need to start turning these into wins, but Bungaree is not about stumble.
TEAM CHANGES
CLUNES
In: Matt Newton, Ryan Thompson
Out: Mark Paramonov, Zane Bedford
BUNGAREE
In: Sam Cooper, Ben Simpson, Isaac Quick
Out: Tom Gough, Alister Bright, Mitch Hay
At Skipton Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Emus 16.12 (108) d Crows 3.3 (21)
Skipton 6th (10 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Beaufort 17th (0 wins, 12 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Emus
Skipton will be eager to bounce back in a big way against neighbour Beaufort.
The Emus were a long way off the pace against Springbank.
They looked set for a big finish to the season when they ended Gordon's unbeaten run, but have come up short against Hepburn and Springbank.
Right now Skipton has a fair bit of ground to make if it is to improve on its semi-final appearance of last season.
The return of Jack Peeters and Jethro Kirby after missing a year on the back of knee reconstructions has been a plus, but depth is still being tested at the moment.
The midfield has been a strength and the Emus need more contributors in that area.
For all that, Skipton will be far too accomplished for Beaufort.
The Crows are the only team without a win - two draws are no consolation.
They have done everything possible, but they are conceding too many big scores.
TEAM CHANGES
SKIPTON
In: Josh Peters
Out: Alex Twaddle
BEAUFORT
No change
At Rokewood Recreation Reserve Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 16, 2022 - Tigers 11.9 (75) d Grasshoppers 5.8 (38)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12th (4 wins, 10 losses, 1 bye)
Springbank 1st (13 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Tigers
Springbank finishes its home and away season ahead of a last round bye and should make it 13 wins in a row.
The Tigers have had a remarkable season.
They have not lost since round three, when they lowered their colours to Carngham-Linton.
It has been enough to take them to the top of the ladder.
The bye means Springbank might not be the minor premier, but that is not of concern.
The Tigers have beaten Gordon, Hepburn and Springbank in the past month - all huge scalps.
Rokewood-Corindhap is not going to get near them.
The Grasshoppers have had a disappointing season.
Four wins is well below what they were hoping four and like everyone else outside the top eight all they can do is play out the season.
Connor Parkin returns from injury for the Grasshopper to tackle his former side, which he left at the end of last season.
TEAM CHANGES
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Connor Parkin, Mitch McLaughlin, Sam Worden
Out: Michael Searl, Max Campana, Patrick Haberfield
SPRINGBANK
In: Jack Simpson, Joel Maher
Out: Alex Wethling, Maison Doll
