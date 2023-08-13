Service is a key value Fleur Mansell's school promotes in junior and middle years. Only, Fleur feels she "wasn't that involved".
The pandemic and lengthy home learning stints hindered Fleur's opportunities a little. Now, in year 11, Fleur wants to ensure she has a strong go at learning how to best make a positive impact in her community.
A Western Bulldogs Community Foundation pitch at Fleur's school encouraged her to join the club-led youth leadership project in Ballarat.
It was similar for Tom Koros, who is in year eight and wants to become an innovative community leader.
Across town, siblings Tyler and Dakota Somerville have barely missed a moment of the foundation's booming Nallei Jerring Koori youth leadership program.
They all want extra skills to make a positive difference at the grassroots in their communities.
Western Bulldogs chief executive officer Ameet Bains has long maintained the foundation's community program investment in Ballarat is a vital part of the partnership to bring the club's AFL and AFLW premiership season matches to town.
Youth leadership development is booming across the region with the foundation this month launching an adapted program tailored to young people across the Pyrenees Shire.
Nallei Jerring, in its second year in Ballarat, has more than doubled to 60 participants from across the city's secondary colleges.
For Fleur, the original youth leadership model working towards a community project still resonates.
"The Bulldogs have a good demonstration of what service can do and how a little at the grassroots can really make a change," Fleur said.
"...I have a passion for sports and I am fundraising for sports equipment at primary schools in regional towns, like Haddon and Creswick.
"I went to Haddon Primary School and it's not quite the same as other schools. We had broken equipment all the time from overuse.
"I found in primary school, recess and lunchtime we always wanted to play sport. In high school, sport is a good way to have balance in your life - you may not realise it in primary school but it's important in high schools."
Similarly, Tom has teamed up with a fellow participant to give young people and their parents more ideas and support to try different sports.
Their aim is to get more children moving and having fun.
"We're trying to encourage sports in the community and get kids to play sport," Tom said.
"We want to run a little open day with cricket and footy and Kelly Sports."
Their projects are in the early stages but each is taking responsibility to contact key stakeholders, to run social media marketing campaigns and bring their projects to life.
Nallei Jerring, for Dakota, is about thinking bigger for the community in a different way.
The Koori program has Indigenous games and activities and the meaning behind all they are doing.
Connections to culture and Country are general because every mob has its own traditions and meanings. Dakota, who is in year eight, said this was all about the bigger conversations and understanding.
She joined Nallei Jerring because her older brother Tyler did the inaugural Ballarat program.
They share heritage with the Palawa peoples of Tasmania who, for most of the 20th century, were mistakenly understood by colonisers to be extinct.
"We knew where we're from but never learnt that much about it. There's a few people in the family, but no a whole lot we could learn something from," Dakota said.
"...Things we're doing [in Nallei Jerring] are something you don't really learn anywhere else. It's not fully about culture but it is good to know what has happened."
Nallei Jerring, like the youth leadership program, work closely with Ballarat experts and leaders to help participants connect to their community. All participants have the chance for an AFL match day experience.
Western Bulldogs Community Foundation has run a suite of programs in Ballarat since claiming Eureka Stadium (better known as Mars Stadium) as a club kennel in September 2015.
These include the holistic men's health program Sons of the West and later its sister program Daughters of the West for women, and the Ballarat exclusive Bulldogs Read children's literacy program in partnership with Ballarat Libraries.
