Bail has been refused for a Ballarat woman who allegedly bit police officers on multiple occasions whilst being arrested.
Belinda Frampton appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail, following her arrest on Thursday afternoon for bail contraventions.
Frampton was not represented by a lawyer during the proceedings, instead choosing to self-represent.
Beyond the failure to appear on bail offences for which she was arrested, Frampton was also charged with several other outstanding matters from 2021 and 2023.
The court heard on January 21, 2021, Frampton had allegedly been refused a tattoo at a Ballarat Central tattoo parlour due to being intoxicated.
After leaving the store, police allege Frampton threw a glass bottle of alcohol at the store's door, smashing the glass.
Frampton was also charged with an incident on September 17, 2021, where police received a hoax call reporting a "strong smell of gas" at the National Gallery of Victoria.
When police arrived at the gallery, they found and identified Frampton to be the source of the hoax calls.
Frampton allegedly attempted to run from police. During the arrest, police alleged Frampton bit one of the officers, and attempted to grab a hold of one of their guns.
On January 20 this year, police were called to conduct a welfare check of a female passenger, Frampton, passed out on a bus in Ballarat East.
When police arrived they allegedly found her unconscious and breathing, and searched a Coles bag she had in her possession for identification.
Inside police allegedly found a purse and a stolen screen protector, charger and t-shirt, which all allegedly still had security tags attached to them.
Police and paramedics helped Frampton off of the bus and gave her a bottle of water, which she allegedly tipped onto the ground and scrunched up.
Police then allege Frampton went "ballistic," running onto the road in front of the bus stop and becoming aggressive towards the officers.
In the ensuing struggle to arrest Frampton, police alleged she bit one of the officers twice on their arm, and put her hand up under the officer's vest to pinch them.
Paramedics injected Frampton with ketamine to sedate her, and placed her on a stretcher where she was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The court heard Frampton had a history of contravening bail and court orders.
Frampton told the court she had recently become a full-time carer, and had not been able to access her own epilepsy medication while in custody.
She also said she intended to plea guilty to the charges at a hearing booked in for August 29.
She was denied bail.
