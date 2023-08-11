The Courier
BFNL 2023: Johnston brothers staying on at East Point

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Matt and Jordan Johnston are staying at East Point for 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
East Point has locked away two of its most important players for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

