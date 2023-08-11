BFNL 2023: Johnston brothers staying on at East Point

East Point has locked away two of its most important players for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Matt and Jordan Johnston have re-committed to East Point for 2024.
The pair had reportedly turned away other offers to remain at Eastern Oval.
The East Point Football Netball Club released a statement on Friday announcing the re-signing.
"We are ecstatic to announce the re-signing of explosive duo Matthew and Jordan Johnston for season 2024 and we couldn't be more excited," the statement read.
"Since both joining East Point in 2018 Jordan and Matthew have established themselves as two of the most exciting and accomplished players to wear our colours.
"Matt's achievements include seniors captain, club best-and-fairest, league mark of the year, two-time premiership player.
"Jordan's achievements include inter-league representation, club best-and-fairest, leading goal kicker, mark of the year runner up and two-time premiership player."
The pair have put together impressive seasons in the red, white and blue as their Roos continue to battle for a spot in the BFNL finals.
Jordan is averaging 27 disposals and 150 ranking points per game while Matt has averaged 30 touches and seven tackles through 13 matches.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
