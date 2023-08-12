Technology amazed and the liquid nitrogen demonstration never failed to impress. Amid all the fun, three Ballarat Grammar year 10 students had the rare chance to work with and see cancer cells up close.
Rachel Gerada, Hannah Paton and Ava Murphy are already keen to study sciences for the VCE, but the chance to spend a week in Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's laboratory has opened their minds to more career paths.
FECRI welcomes about a dozen high school students for work experience a year, working alongside researcher Dr Monirul Islam.
This National Science Week, FECRI and its latest three students were keen to raise awareness of what was possible and what scientific work was happening in Ballarat.
"You get a better idea when you see science here than just hearing in class, like learning how a battery works," Rachel said.
Students were working with Dr Islam to extra DNA from cancer cells using a battery charge when The Courier visited.
They had spent the week looking at lots of different cancer cells up close and learning about different machines researchers use in the lab.
The trio also had a session with FECRI researcher Jason Kelly, whose primary focus is working to unblock the immune system's response to bowel cancer.
Ava said she had known about the institute's work because her mum had worked in oncology at St John of God Ballarat Hospital, where FECRI was initially based. Her classmates had heard a little about FECRI but Hannah said it was "really interesting" to actually find out first-hand what the institute was about.
FECRI started as the dream of Ballarat teenager Fiona Elsey who, younger than them, died with an aggressive tumour in 1991. Fiona was 14 years old.
FECRI has almost 17 staff and three PhD candidates working across key projects in immunology, breast cancer, bowel cancer, ovarian cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, Langerhans cell histiocytosis and brain tumours.
The institute is the only regional cancer research hub in Australia and, receiving no government funding, relies on community support to carry out its internationally-renowned work.
Dr Islam said the work experience program was a great way for students to learn about the research being done in Ballarat.

"We hope to really get them interested in a future career in science," Dr Islam said. "We hope they're inspired."
FECRI also has partnerships with Deakin University, University of Melbourne, RMIT, Swinburne University of Technology and Federation University to take in science interns.
For more details, fecri.org.au.
