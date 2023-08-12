The Courier
National Science Week 2023: Ballarat students see what FECRI is about

Melanie Whelan
Updated August 13 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 8:30am
Technology amazed and the liquid nitrogen demonstration never failed to impress. Amid all the fun, three Ballarat Grammar year 10 students had the rare chance to work with and see cancer cells up close.

