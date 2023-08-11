Italian food, gifts for the guards and even the freedom to work on someone's farm: life in a Victorian POW camp was probably not what you thought.
Robert Greaves is about to turn 100 and the Wendouree man still has mint-condition mementos and memories of his service at the Murchison prisoner of war camp.
The Goulburn Valley post was his last of the conflict - and it's where he met camp postal clerk and wife May.
"I guess it was love at first sight - but there was a fair bit of competition," Bob laughed.
"The prisoners were all men. There were no women."
Ironically Bob and May were the best man and bridesmaid at the wedding of friends - and the only marriage ceremony that ever happened at the camp.
Weeks after the war ended, the young lovebirds followed suit.
"The camp had a lot of Italians and about 1200 Germans. There were a few Japanese - I think about 200 but most were at the camp in Cowra," he said.
According to the Tatura Historical Society, some Japanese prisoners were transferred to Murchison after the Cowra Breakout on 5 August 1944. It was the largest prison-break of World War 2, with 1104 escaping and 231 killed.
"One of my jobs was to drive a truck into the camp at Murchison and give rations to the prisoners," he said.
"Murchison finished up with a lot of Italians and they were pretty good.
"The prisoners at the camp were looked after pretty well.
"They had big kitchens and the Italians cooked up their own meals.
"The Germans had their own kitchens as well."
He said selected prisoners were given the freedom to work on farms as far away as Yarram and the Western District - sometimes for years at a time - and one of Bob's jobs was to get them there.
"They weren't exactly going to escape. They had nowhere to go," he said.
"I had to carry a pistol with me all the time, but I never used it."
Bob also had vivid memories of a trip to Kyneton Magistrates' Court where a POW working on a nearby farm had been "caught with a young lady".
"He was taken back to Murchison where we had a small jail inside the camp."
Bob also has a collection of POW arts and crafts.
He cannot remember if they were gifts, purchases, or simply things left behind when the last freed prisoner boarded the train at Seymour.
They included a ship in a bottle with "Murchison 1942" on a tiny flag, lacquerware and woodwork.
Bob's final role was driving around the colonel who ran the camp.
"He used to sit in the back and look over my shoulder. I remember feeling him pulling the seat back all the time," he said.
"I didn't enjoy that part at all."
One of Bob's earliest memories is the cable trams that used to run along Sydney Road Brunswick - close to where he was born on 5 October 1923.
World War One was still fresh in people's minds, a loaf of bread would set you back a whopping four pennies, and a regular stamp cost the equivalent of two cents.
"I remember the house where we lived. It was in Belfast Road," Bob said.
"Everyone had bicycles back then. There were not many cars.
"It was how you got around if you worked in the city."
His days were filled with tennis and golf - a hobby he continued decades later in Ballarat, joining almost every club in the area.
At age 18 Bob was "called up" to serve his country.
A sports injury on his knee meant he didn't go too far, and was sent to work with the 120th Transport company at Fisherman's Bend.
"There was no West Gate Bridge - and the mud was terrible.
"The trenches were really deep around the tents. The mud was so bad that in the end I was sleeping in the office where I worked."
During this time his mother was treated for uterine cancer, and the pair took part in a blood transfusion using experimental devices designed for the battlefield.
"I was hooked up to a tube - and mum was hooked up to a tube - and they used a stainless steel cylinder to pump my blood into her," he said.
"It was a mobile device you could use in the field.
"There was a colonel and a doctor and medical students watching on in a lecture theatre at the Women's Hospital in Swanston Street."
The transfusion worked, but Bob's mother died three months later.
He believed her death may have saved the life of his older brother.
"We were both given compassionate leave after mum died," he said.
"My brother was all set to go to New Guinea, but he stayed in Australia. Most of the men in his tent never came home."
From there, Bob put his hand up to join the 121st Transport in Adelaide - and he spent around 16 months months driving on dirt roads to Central Australia and beyond.
"We had to make one trip to Adelaide River and we took a trip to Darwin (114km away) just after it was bombed (on February 19, 1942).
"All the homes were fibro and they were just ripped to bits.
"I remember the Darwin Post Office. It had vanished because it had a direct hit. Nine people who worked there were all killed."
Bob's memories from that time are full of floods, flies, heat, mosquito nets and sleeping under trucks.
"The convoy usually travelled at about 25 miles an hour (40kmh)," he said.
Another knee injury - and the teenager returned to work in Victoria.
"I spent six weeks at the Heidelberg Hospital," he aaid.
"I also spent six weeks getting treatment at Victoria Park in Ballarat. The Yanks had gone by the time I got there, but the tents were still up."
Bob returned to western Victoria in the years after the war, working as a grocer, milk bar operator and commercial traveller.
In the early 1950s he spent 18 months in Ballarat running what is now the Black Hill Post Office.
"I had a motorbike with a sidecar and we got a sub-newsagency through a newsagent in Lydiard Street," he said.
"I rode down Peel Street every day on my bike to collect the papers."
The family also ran a shop at an address next to what is now Warracknabeal Foodworks - and were in charge of the grocery section at the Bacchus Marsh Co-op in Main Street.
Bob retired in 1988 - but old habits remain.
"Every second Monday Dad rings IGA and he tells them exactly what he wants - and in the order of where they are in the aisles," daughter Trina Jones said.
"It makes it easier for them to pick it up.
"They'll also ring Dad if he doesn't call them.
"They make sure he's alright. They're very good."
Wife May died in 2014 after almost 70 years of marriage.
The Greaves had two children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bob said that at 99, Anzac Day ceremonies were a bit past him now - but Trina was attending on his behalf.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
