The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Black Hill grocer Robert Greaves one of three Ballarat WWII vets left

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:45pm, first published August 11 2023 - 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Italian food, gifts for the guards and even the freedom to work on someone's farm: life in a Victorian POW camp was probably not what you thought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.