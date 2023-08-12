The Courier

Why the Matildas' success is good for us all

Updated August 13 2023 - 12:53am, first published 12:00am
Did you watch the Matildas last night? How fantastic for Australia and how inspirational for the kids across the country who aspire to sporting greatness. The Tillies did us all proud. My social media feeds were full of photos of people's kids screaming and cheering them on in front of the TV.

