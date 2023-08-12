Why the Matildas' success is good for us all

Did you watch the Matildas last night? How fantastic for Australia and how inspirational for the kids across the country who aspire to sporting greatness. The Tillies did us all proud. My social media feeds were full of photos of people's kids screaming and cheering them on in front of the TV.
In our house, with the Matildas on TV in the background, my five-year-old kicked a ball around the kitchen.
I've no doubt she will be one of many young girls, inspired by the win that will see the landscape of women's sport in Australia change forever.
"This is what a World Cup does on home soil. It brings everyone together - the nation together. Everyone is believing they can go all the way," Socceroos legend John Aloisi said, after Cortnee Vine's iconic strike secured the Matildas a spot in a World Cup semi-final.
At a local level here in Ballarat, the hype has been building for weeks. As reporter Melanie Whelan said in this week's Press Box column, "the true measure of the Matildas' influence at the grassroots, in male and female ranks, will likely show next season".
"As Ballarat soccer clubs continue to develop opportunities and an inclusive culture for females in the game, officials are hoping the Matildas will inspire more women and girls to pull on the boots," she wrote.
Reporter Bryan Hoadley spoke to The Western's Dan Cronin during the week, whose pub has been welcoming healthy crowds throughout the tournament.
The crowds have included everyone from young kids to families and older patrons.
"You're around other people for the near misses, the goals and the atmosphere," he said.
"It's a really good atmosphere rather than just sitting on the couch and watching it by yourself or just with a close couple of friends."
Even the Ballarat Wildlife Park is on the bandwagon, with Matilda, one of their newest arrivals.
Reporter Alison Foletta and photographer Lachlan Bence were lucky enough to meet the very cute southern hairy-nosed wombat this week, and they tell us that she is well worth the visit.
Until next week, thanks for your continued support of The Courier.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.