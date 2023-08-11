The Courier

Pianist Anthony Halliday to perform Ballarat recital

Updated August 11 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:43pm
Dr Anthony Halliday will appear at Ballarat Anglican Cathedral's Synod Hall on August 19.

