Dr Anthony Halliday will appear at Ballarat Anglican Cathedral's Synod Hall on August 19.
The renowned pianist and organist plays all over Europe and Australasia, winning critical praise from several internationally-renowned conductors.
Walter Susskind hailed his performance of Beethoven's fourth piano Concerto as "magnificent".
He has performed in international music festivals in Cologne, Bonn, Rome, Bochum and Bocholt.
In London he has performed in the Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Westminster Abbey, Westminster Cathedral and St Paul's Cathedral. He has also performed concertos with soloists from the BBC Symphony Orchestra and St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra.
He won the ABC Commonwealth Concerto competition playing Bartok's second piano concerto with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and has recorded all thirty-two piano sonatas by Beethoven and performed the complete Well Tempered Clavier by J. S. Bach from memory.
