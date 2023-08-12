There is another Matilda star in town and she's at Ballarat Wildlife Park.
Not from the soccer team but a 2.5 kilogram joey wombat.
Keeper Julia Leonard said at this age, Matilda enjoys briefly popping out of her mum, Nulai's pouch but will become more playful in the next few weeks.
"Matilda is a sweetie, she likes to be cuddles by the keepers," she said.
"She's pretty chilled out, sitting in mum's pouch."
Wombat joeys are born after 35 days but then spend months growing in their mother's pouch before emerging.
The name Matilda was picked by Facebook followers and Ms Leonard said it seemed to be an appropriate choice given it's the World Cup.
Ms Leonard said Matilda will stay with her mum for a while until mum's "had enough" and will go back to her enclosure with Willie, who she's had four joeys with.
"We have a little joey every couple of years," she said.
Ms Leonard said as wombats can get quite big, up to 35 kilos, now is a good time.
"We love it when little babies are around," she said.
"Matilda has stolen everyone's heart."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.