Students had their eyes on a delicious prize during a two-day workshop where they produced and marketed their own chocolate bar.
The prize was a Golden Ticket, a visit to the Mars Wrigley Factory.
More than 35 students from different schools across Ballarat and even as far as Beaufort, came to Ballarat Tech to tackle the sweet task.
The 37 students from years nine and 10 were separated into 11 teams - with people they hadn't met before.
Ballarat Tech School STEM program manager Kristyn Hall said while the Golden Ticket was a great shiny prize, all the students learned valuable skills.
"They're learning to work with new people, there is collaboration, team work and a lot of critical and creative thinking," Ms Hall said.
"They take the key skills forward into their workplace, any workplace."
The groups also marketed their chocolate creations, making a short video and designing the wraps and boxes for their project.
They then showcased the whole project to a team from Mars Wrigley.
Winning team Rachel Twyerould from Mt Rowan and Amelia Bantick from Damascus College were short when two of their team members weren't able to attend, but the girls decided to solider on as a duo.
Their chocolate was designed for an older demographic so they included easy to open packaging.
Ms Hall said the Ballarat Tech opt-in workshops are gaining in popularity.
"We're going to be offering more of them," she said.
"We are going to be doing more of the opt-in where students can choose to have these types of experiences with other students, where they're going to have to use collaboration skills and look at their strengths in a team working situation."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
