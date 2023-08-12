Winners and losers - Saturday, August 12

SENIORS
Bacchus Marsh 19.19 (133) d Lake Wendouree 6.5 (41)
Ballarat 13.5 (83) d Redan 9.10 (64)
Darley 33.23 (221) d Melton South 1.3 (9)
Sebastopol 15.20 (110) d East Point 15.11 (101)
North Ballarat 10.13 (73) d Sunbury 8.13 (61)
RESERVES
Bacchus Marsh 11.6 (72) d Lake Wendouree 8.7 (55)
Redan d Ballarat
Darley 37.20 (242) d Melton South 1.0 (6)
Sebastopol 11.9 (75) d East Point 4.6 (30)
North Ballarat 10.6 (66) d Sunbury 7.12 (54)
19/UNDER
Bacchus Marsh 11.14 (80) d Lake Wendouree 7.4 (46)
Redan 10.9 (69) d Ballarat 7.9 (51)
Darley d Melton South (forfeit)
East Point 7.14 (56) d Sebastopol 6.10 (46)
Sunbury 19.15 (129) d North Ballarat 5.2 (32)
SENIORS
Dunnstown 25.17 (167) d Waubra 11.6 (72)
Newlyn 19.14 (128) d Daylesford 10.5 (65)
Buninyong 10.14 (74) d Ballan 6.8 (44)
Gordon 19.17 (131) d Creswick 12.13 (85)
Hepburn 21.9 (135) d Carngham-Linton 9.12 (66)
Bungaree 15.7 (97) d Clunes 12.13 (85)
Skipton 11.9 (75) d Beaufort 5.9 (39)
Springbank 12.10 (82) d Rokewood-Corindhap 4.10 (34)
RESERVES
Dunnstown 17.13 (115) d Waubra 3.5 (23)
Newlyn 21.17 (143) d Daylesford 0.2 (2)
Buninyong 13.12 (90) d Ballan 4.2 (26)
Creswick 16.9 (105) d Gordon 4.3 (27)
Hepburn 16.13 (109) d Carngham-Linton 6.5 (41)
Bungaree 10.8 (68) d Clunes 4.5 (29)
Skipton 16.7 (103) d Beaufort 4.8 (32)
Springbank 14.7 (91) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.2 (38)
UNDER-18
Dunnstown 11.12 (78) d Waubra 9.3 (57)
Daylesford 11.6 (72) d Newlyn 8.6 (54)
Ballan 10.15 (75) d Buninyong 3.6 (24)
Gordon v Creswick (cancelled)
Hepburn 10.9 (69) d Carngham-Linton 2.7 (19)
Bungaree 20.20 (140) d Clunes 2.3 (15)
Beaufort 9.10 (64) d Skipton 8.5 (53)
Springbank 11.11 (77) d Rokewood-Corindhap 5.5 (35)
UNDER-15
Dunnstown 12.5 (77) d Waubra 3.1 (19)
Newlyn 8.7 (55) d Daylesford 6.4 (40)
Ballan 10.5 (65) d Buninyong 5.3 (33)
Carngham-Linton 9.1 (55) d Hepburn 5.4 (34)
Clunes 8.9 (57) d Bungaree 0.7 (7)
Beaufort 8.10 (58) d Skipton 3.7 (25)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11.8 (74) d Springbank 2.3 (15)
Gordon 10.13 (73) d Creswick 4.8 (32)
UNDER-12
Waubra 5.5 (35) d Dunnstown 2.2 (14)
Newlyn 2.1 (13) d Daylesford 1.2 (8)
Ballan 2.6 (18) d Buninyong 2.3 (15)
Hepburn 11.9 (75) d Carngham-Linton 0.1 (1)
Bungaree 8.2 (50) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Beaufort 2.4 (16) d Skipton 2.3 (15)
Springbank 3.7 (25) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.3 (21)
Gordon 4.3 (27) d Creswick 2.4 (16)
SENIORS
Dunolly v Maldon
Natte Bealiba v Marybrough Rovers
Avoca v Harcourt
Newstead v Lexton
Carisbrook v Campbells Creek
Trentham v Royal Park
Talbot v Navarre
RESERVES
Dunolly v Maldon
Natte Bealiba 26.16 (172) d Maryborough Rovers 4.2 (26)
Avoca v Harcourt
Newstead v Lexton
Carisbrook 35.21 (231) d Campbells Creek 2.0 (12)
Trentham 29.16 (190) d Royal Park 1.1 (7)
Talbot 12.13 (85) d Navarre 2.1 (13)
UNDER-17.5
Natte Bealiba 9.9 (63) d Talbot 7.3 (45)
Maldon 3.13 (31) d Carisbrook 3.4 (22)
Lexton v Royal Park
Avoca 19.17 (131) d Harcourt 1.4 (10)
UNDER-14.5
Avoca 20.12 (132) d Harcourt 5.3 (33)
Natte Bealiba 16.16 (112) d Maryborough Rovers 1.7 (13)
Dunolly v Maldon
Navarre 13.12 (90) d Talbot 0.2 (2)
UNDER-11.5
Newstead 14.11 (95) d Lexton 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 12.12 (84) d Campbells Creek 1.2 (8)
Trentham 3.6 (24) d Royal Park 3.2 (20)
Avoca 5.11 (41) d Harcourt 1.1 (7)
Maldon 6.11 (47) d Dunolly 1.0 (6)
Natte Bealiba 18.15 (123) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
Navarre 18.18 (126) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
LAST HOME AND AWAY ROUND
SENIORS
Glenthompson-Dunkeld v Moyston-Willaura
Great Western v Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
Penshurst v Caramut
Lismore-Derrinallum v Ararat Eagles
SMW Rovers v Hawkesdale-Macarthur
Woorndoo-Mortlake v Penshurst
RESERVES
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 25.16 (166) d Moyston-Willaura 2.3 (15)
Great Western 13.10 (88) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 7.4 (46)
Penshurst v Caramut
Lismore-Derrinallum v Ararat Eagles
SMW Rovers 12.7 (79) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4.2 (26)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 18.9 (117) d Tatyoon 2.6 (18)
UNDER-16.5
Caramut 2.6 (18) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.10 (10)
Ararat Eagles 8.2 (50) d Tatyoon 6.2 (38)
Penshurst 27.7 (169) d Moyston-Willaura 1.2 (8)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.11 (65) d Great Western 1.0 (6)
A GRADE
Lake Wendouree 86 d Bacchus Marsh 8
Ballarat v Redan
Darley 76 d Melton South 40
Sebastopol 64 d East Point 26
Sunbury 52 d North Ballarat 45
B GRADE
Lake Wendouree 52 d Bacchus Marsh 40
Darley 45 d Melton South 35
Sebastopol 44 d East Point 37
North Ballarat 57 d Sunbury 46
Darley 49 d Melton South 37
C GRADE
Lake Wendouree v Bacchus Marsh
Sebastopol 36 d East Point 30
Darley 48 d Melton South 18
Redan 44 d Ballarat 34
Sunbury 33 d North Ballarat 12
D GRADE
Lake Wendouree 31 d Bacchus Marsh 25
Darley 30 d Melton South 22
East Point 34 d Sebastopol 30
Ballarat 33 v Redan 33
North Ballarat 34 d Sunbury 32
E GRADE
Lake Wendouree 46 d Bacchus Marsh 12
East Point 31 d Sebastopol 20
Melton South 33 d Darley 13
Redan 17 d Ballarat 13
Sunbury 30 d North Ballarat 20
19/UNDER
Lake Wendouree 34 d Bacchus Marsh 30
Sebastopol 43 d East Point 26
Darley 69 d Melton South 21
Ballarat 46 d Redan 34
North Ballarat 40 d Sunbury 34
A GRADE
Waubra 40 d Dunnstown 36
Newlyn 52 d Daylesford 44
Buninyong 50 d Ballan 24
Gordon 56 d Creswick 35
Hepburn 61 d Carngham-Linton 46
Bungaree 51 d Clunes 33
Beaufort 60 d Skipton 33
Rokewood-Corindhap 47 d Springbank 38
B GRADE
Newlyn 49 d Daylesford 25
Buninyong 39 d Ballan 32
Waubra 40 d Dunnstown 38
Gordon 41 d Creswick 32
Carngham-Linton 38 d Hepburn 21
Clunes 53 d Bungaree 25
Skipton 44 d Beaufort 26
Springbank 36 d Rokewood-Corindhap 19
C GRADE
Dunnstown 35 d Waubra 20
Newlyn 45 d Daylesford 22
Buninyong 32 d Ballan 22
Bungaree 33 d Clunes 32
Gordon 39 d Creswick 20
Carngham-Linton 49 d Hepburn 19
Beaufort 34 d Skipton 29
Rokewood-Corindhap 42 d Springbank 22
D GRADE
Gordon v Creswick
Clunes 29 d Bungaree 24
17/UNDER
Dunnstown 43 d Waubra 7
Newlyn 41 d Daylesford 10
Buninyong 29 d Ballan 27
Hepburn 49 d Carngham-Linton 9
Bungaree 38 d Clunes 9
Skipton 34 d Beaufort 14
Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank
15/UNDER
Dunnstown 22 d Waubra 20
Newlyn 25 d Daylesford 10
Buninyong 24 d Ballan 14
Carngham-Linton 33 d Hepburn 27
Clunes 23 d Bungaree 19
Gordon 38 d Creswick 16
Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank
13/UNDER
Waubra 24 d Dunnstown 5
Daylesford 30 d Newlyn 11
Buninyong 27 d Ballan 7
Hepburn 14 d Carngham-Linton 9
Clunes 31 d Bungaree 14
Skipton 13 d Beaufort 9
Gordon 40 d Creswick 2
Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank
A GRADE
Dunolly v Maldon
Natte Bealiba v Maryborough Rovers
Avoca v Harcourt
Newstead v Lexton
Carisbrook v Campbells Creek
Trentham v Royal Park
Talbot v Navarre
B GRADE
Dunolly v Maldon
Natte Bealiba 54 d Maryborough Rovers 20
Avoca 41 d Harcourt 29
Newstead v Lexton
Carisbrook 59 d Campbells Creek 16
Royal Park 40 d Trentham 25
Talbot v Navarre
C GRADE
Maldon 57 d Dunolly 17
Avoca 48 d Harcourt 10
Cairsbrook 47 d Campbells Creek 28
Royal Park 31 d Trentham 29
Navarre 56 d Talbot 13
Maryborough Rovers 51 d Natte Bealiba 20
17/UNDER
Maldon 34 d Dunolly 16
Avoca 24 d Harcourt 15
Carisbrook 36 d Campbells Creek 27
Royal Park 30 d Trentham 18
Talbot 34 d Navarre 27
Avoca 24 d Harcourt 15
15/UNDER
Maldon 33 d Dunolly 18
Harcourt 69 d Avoca 3
Lexton 38 d Newstead 33
Carisbrook 37 d Campbells Creek 17
Royal Park 52 d Trentham 4
Talbot 27 d Navarre 26
13/UNDER
Dunolly 18 d Maldon 8
Harcourt 30 d Avoca 10
Lexton 22 d Newstead 17
Carisbrook 38 d Campbells Creek 20
Talbot 21 d Navarre 10
11/UNDER
Dunolly 16 d Maldon 7
Avoca 11 d Harcourt 3
Newstead 16 d Lexton 7
Carisbrook 20 d Campbells Creek 19
Royal Park 17 d Trentham 2
Navarre 22 d Talbot 2
LAST HOME AND AWAY ROUND
A GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld v Moyston-Willaura
Great Western v Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
Penshurst v Caramut
Lismore-Derrinallum v Ararat Eagles
SMW Rovers v Hawkesdale-Macarthur
Woorndoo-Mortlake v Tatyoon
B GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 76 d Moyston-Willaura 17
Penshurst 33 d Caramut 17
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 38 d SMW Rovers 24
Great Western 34 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 27
Ararat Eagles 50 d Lismore-Derrinallum 11
Tatyoon 31 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 28
C GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 25 d Moyston-Willaura 8
Great Western 39 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 15
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 36 d SMW Rovers 7
Tatyoon 22 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 17
Penshurst 25 d Caramut 5
Ararat Eagles 27 d Lismore-Derrinallum 19
18/UNDER
Great Western v Wickliffe-Lake Bolac (abandoned)
Penshurst 39 d Caramut 24
Lismore-Derrinallum 42 d Ararat Eagles 11
Woorndoo-Mortlake 40 d Tatyoon 8
Moyston-Willaura 51 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 22
15/UNDER
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 29 d Great Western 5
Penshurst 36 d Caramut 11
Woorndoo-Mortlake 28 d Tatyoon 23
SMW Rovers v Hawkesdale-Macarthur (abandoned)
Moyston-Willaura 21 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11
Penshurst 36 d Caramut 11
Lismore-Derrinallum 18 d Ararat Eagles 7
13/UNDER
Great Western 26 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 16
Lismore-Derrinallum 18 d Ararat Eagles 5
SMW Rovers 16 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12
Woorndoo-Mortlake 26 d Tatyoon 10
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 45 d Moyston-Willaura 5
Penshurst 23 d Caramut 15
