An almighty Ballarat comeback has kept the Ballarat Football Netball League finals battle alive in an action-packed day of football.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
A deafening quarter time spray from Chris Maple inspired his Swans to a remarkable 19-point win against Redan on Saturday.
Ballarat trailed by 35 points at quarter time before booting 11 of the last 13 goals to steal victory.
The Swans held the Lions scoreless in the second quarter as they trimmed the 35-point margin to just four points with a blistering term.
Marcus Powling, who earned best on ground honours in the win, slotted a goal on the siren to add icing to the cake in a big day out for Ballarat.
The Redan result means the Lions are still chasing one more win to lock in a finals spot after East Point's loss to Sebastopol.
Ballarat 2.0 7.1 10.3 13.5 (83)
Redan 7.5 7.5 8.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS: Ballarat: N.Robinson 2, P.Simpson 2, T.Mooney 2, M.Mcgrath 2, D.Kennedy 1, K.Mellington 1, M.Powling 1, W.Garner 1, Z.Maple 1; Redan: R.Gunsser 2, W.Madden 2, M.Boyer 2, G.Bell 1, L.George 1, K.Jess 1
BEST: Ballarat: M.Powling, D.Kennedy, M.Mcgrath, R.Perry, W.Liston, M.Bishop; Redan: J.Werts, J.Short, N.Dunstan, D.Mathews, W.Madden, F.Atchison
Ballarat gifted East Point the opportunity it desired but the Roos failed to take full advantage, falling to Sebastopol by nine points and remaining stuck in seventh place.
The Roos started the game on fire with back-to-back goals by Matt Johnston, before a second quarter Sebastopol surge saw a 12-point quarter time deficit become a 19-point half time advantage.
It was a game of momentum as East Point wrestled its way back in front late in the fourth term but could not hold on with Sebastopol improving to an 11-3 win-loss record.
Tony Lockyer kicked two second-quarter goals on return while Arnold Kirby booted three majors after spending plenty of time up forward.
Sebastopol 2.3 11.7 13.16 15.20 (110)
East Point 4.3 8.6 12.9 15.11 (101)
GOALS: Sebastopol: A.Forbes 3, A.Kirby 3, T.Lockyer 2, J.Wilkinson 1, T.Hutt 1, J.Keeble 1, B.Veale 1; East Point: M.Johnston 3, B.McDougall 3, S.Tung 2, L.Canny 1, B.Whittaker 1, J.Taylor 1, J.Merrett 1, J.Van Meel 1, M.Filmer 1, I.Hucker 1
BEST: Sebastopol: Not supplied; East Point: J.Johnston, M.Johnston, J.Van Meel, C.Lovig, B.McDougall, H.Ganley
North Ballarat snapped a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 12-point win against Sunbury.
The Roosters seemingly had an answer for every Lions challenge as vice captain Brock Leonard led by example for his side.
Sunbury missed a handful of opportunities early in the contest that would have gifted Travis Hodgson's side the lead, while North Ballarat made the most of its chances in front of goal.
Harry Power kicked a game-high four goals for Sunbury while the Roosters boasted three multiple goal kickers in Tom Bromley-Lynch, Elliott Lamb and Jamie Quick.
North Ballarat 3.2 7.5 8.11 10.13 (73)
Sunbury 1.5 3.7 7.9 8.13 (61)
GOALS: North Ballarat: J.Quick 2, E.Lamb 2, T.Bromley-Lynch 2, J.Riding 1, D.McGuigan 1, S.Glover 1, S.Artz 1; Sunbury: H.Power 4, J.Sutton 2, T.Werner 1, L.Urbon 1
BEST: North Ballarat: B.Leonard, T.Bromley-Lynch, S.Glover, S.Scally, S.Artz, E.Lamb; Sunbury: H.Power, R.Miller, F.Ampulski, M.Lewis, T.Lever, C.Bramble
Bacchus Marsh showed how far it has come this season with a 92-point thumping of Lake Wendouree at Maddingley Park.
It was a 10-point win for the Cobras last time these two sides met with Saturday's one-sided result coming as a surprise to everybody.
Lake Wendouree kicked the opening goal of the contest but from there it was all Bacchus Marsh as the Cobras piled on five consecutive goals en route to a 25-point quarter time lead.
Jason Williams' side increased their quarter time advantage out to 58 points to wrap the game up by half time.
Isaac Nixon starred with six majors but it was Tyson Shea who earned best-on-ground honours.
The result means Lake Wendouree is staring down the barrel of back-to-back one-win seasons.
Bacchus Marsh 5.1 11.5 18.13 19.19 (133)
Lake Wendouree 1.0 2.1 4.2 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: I.Nixon 6, J.Owen 4, R.Porter 2, A.Porter 2, W.Lalor 1, E.Mckercher 1, J.McCreery 1, A.Craig 1, J.Kovacevic 1; Lake Wendouree: J.Jarred 2, D.Thompson 2, J.Butler 1, C.James 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: T.Shea, I.Nixon, E.Ogden, L.Goetz, J.Bissell, J.Kovacevic; Lake Wendouree: B.Helyar, M.Foster, J.Norton, J.Butler, D.Thompson, M.Smith
Darley booted 33 goals for the second time this season in a 212-point drubbing against Melton South.
The Devils kept the Panthers goalless until the fourth term, by which they already held a 185-point lead.
Will Johnson and Billy Myers both booted seven goals each while Broden Collins was Melton South's lone goal kicker.
Darley hosts Melton in a top-of-the-table clash in round 17.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.