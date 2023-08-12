An almighty Ballarat comeback has kept the Ballarat Football Netball League finals battle alive in an action-packed day of football.
Ballarat has gifted East Point a finals lifeline following a stunning upset win against Redan on Saturday.
The Swans rallied from a 35-point quarter time deficit to run over the Lions in a 19-point triumph.
Chris Maple's side flicked the switch in the second term after an almighty spray from the former Western Bulldogs assistant coach.
"Our ball use by hand and foot early was horrendous, we fumbled everything we could get our hands on," Maple said.
"It was unlike us and definitely wasn't the way we wanted to play so I just gave them a few reminders at quarter time."
After quarter time, the Swans kicked 11 of the next 13 goals en route to their most impressive win of the season.
"We settled down and played some good footy in the second quarter," Maple said.
"We got our set ups right and we shut down Redan's ability to use the ball well which they did extremely well in the first quarter."
Maple said Marcus Powling was impressive throughout the whole Alfredton contest, adding that Mitch McGrath also enjoyed his best game of the year in a new forward-ruck role.
McGrath booted an equal-game-high two goals with three other Swans teammates also finishing with two-goal hauls.
Despite picking up four points against Lake Wendouree last week, Gary Learmonth admitted his side was far from its best and was hopeful of a response on Saturday.
It was a dream first term for the Lions before the Swans' impressive rally.
"When you start seven goals to two you think you're going okay but I think that was part of the problem," Learmonth said.
"Our boys thought it was just going to happen, it's not junior footy where the better side wins, you've actually got to work and play as a team."
The result means Redan's battle with East Point for the final top six spot could come down to the final round of the season.
The two sides sit equal on 28 points with Redan three percent clear of the Roos.
Redan finishes the season against Melton South and Sebastopol while East Point plays Lake Wendouree and North Ballarat.
Ballarat 2.0 7.1 10.3 13.5 (83)
Redan 7.5 7.5 8.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS: Ballarat: N.Robinson 2, P.Simpson 2, T.Mooney 2, M.Mcgrath 2, D.Kennedy 1, K.Mellington 1, M.Powling 1, W.Garner 1, Z.Maple 1; Redan: R.Gunsser 2, W.Madden 2, M.Boyer 2, G.Bell 1, L.George 1, K.Jess 1
BEST: Ballarat: M.Powling, D.Kennedy, M.Mcgrath, R.Perry, W.Liston, M.Bishop; Redan: J.Werts, J.Short, N.Dunstan, D.Mathews, W.Madden, F.Atchison
Ballarat gifted East Point the opportunity it desired but the Roos failed to take full advantage, falling to Sebastopol by nine points and remaining stuck in seventh place.
The Roos started the game on fire with back-to-back goals by Matt Johnston, before a second quarter Sebastopol surge saw a 12-point quarter time deficit become a 19-point half time advantage.
It was a game of momentum as East Point wrestled its way back in front late in the fourth term but could not hold on with Sebastopol improving to an 11-3 win-loss record.
Tony Lockyer kicked two second-quarter goals on return while Arnold Kirby booted three majors after spending plenty of time up forward.
Sebastopol 2.3 11.7 13.16 15.20 (110)
East Point 4.3 8.6 12.9 15.11 (101)
GOALS: Sebastopol: A.Forbes 3, A.Kirby 3, T.Lockyer 2, J.Wilkinson 1, T.Hutt 1, J.Keeble 1, B.Veale 1; East Point: M.Johnston 3, B.McDougall 3, S.Tung 2, L.Canny 1, B.Whittaker 1, J.Taylor 1, J.Merrett 1, J.Van Meel 1, M.Filmer 1, I.Hucker 1
BEST: Sebastopol: L.Kiel, A.Forbes, D.Widgery, A.Kirby, B.Hutt, T.Hutt; East Point: J.Johnston, M.Johnston, J.Van Meel, C.Lovig, B.McDougall, H.Ganley
North Ballarat and Sunbury played out a high-quality contest at Mars Stadium but it was the Roosters who walked away with a two-goal win.
The finals-bound sides are every chance at matching up again in the first week of finals with their season ledger currently squared at one-all.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said he was impressed by Sunbury's fight on Saturday as his side snapped a two-game losing streak.
"It was a pretty solid day, there were a couple patches where we got on top but Sunbury gave themselves a chance," McCartney said.
"Sunbury certainly challenged us, they opened the game up and ran hard."
North Ballarat welcomed Jack Riding, Jamie Quick and Ryan Hobbs back to its line-up with Hobbs making a big difference on Saturday.
McCartney said Hobbs straightened up the Roosters' defence, which also adds Harry Loader in round 18.
It has been a tough stretch for the Roosters, who are the only top six side not to double up against either Melton South or Lake Wendouree.
They hold a 3-2 win-loss record since their round 11 bye.
"We've had five really solid games, every game has been pretty tough and hard-fought since the bye," McCartney said.
"It will stand us in good stead, I think we're going to go into finals pretty battle-ready and match-fit."
Harry Power kicked a game-high four goals for Sunbury while the Roosters boasted three multiple goal kickers in Tom Bromley-Lynch, Elliott Lamb and Jamie Quick.
Sunbury, which now sits on a two-game losing streak, hosts Bacchus Marsh next week.
North Ballarat has the bye.
North Ballarat 3.2 7.5 8.11 10.13 (73)
Sunbury 1.5 3.7 7.9 8.13 (61)
GOALS: North Ballarat: J.Quick 2, E.Lamb 2, T.Bromley-Lynch 2, J.Riding 1, D.McGuigan 1, S.Glover 1, S.Artz 1; Sunbury: H.Power 4, J.Sutton 2, T.Werner 1, L.Urbon 1
BEST: North Ballarat: B.Leonard, T.Bromley-Lynch, S.Glover, S.Scally, S.Artz, E.Lamb; Sunbury: H.Power, R.Miller, F.Ampulski, M.Lewis, T.Lever, C.Bramble
Bacchus Marsh showed how far it has progressed this season with a stunning 92-point triumph over Lake Wendouree.
It was a big improvement from the last time the two sides met, in which the Cobras enjoyed a 10-point win.
Jason Williams' side has been quietly building over its past three matches with wins against Lake Wendouree and Melton South as well as a valiant effort against Darley.
"I don't think anyone expected that result except for the people at Bacchus Marsh," Williams said.
"Everyone knew what they had to do and they just did it."
Western Jets product Isaac Nixon had a big day out with six goals while Tyson Shea continued his red-hot form earning best-on-ground honours.
Williams praised his side's ability to apply learnings from throughout the season.
"The learning curve is not so much a curve anymore it is an upwards trajectory when we have our best team in," Williams said.
"We were one or two players away from our best team this week. We were really good."
Ballarat's upset win against Redan prevented the Marsh from jumping into eighth place but it sets up an exciting clash in the final round when the two sides go head-to-head.
Lake Wendouree is now on track for back-to-back one-win seasons with matches against East Point and Melton to end its year.
Bacchus Marsh 5.1 11.5 18.13 19.19 (133)
Lake Wendouree 1.0 2.1 4.2 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: I.Nixon 6, J.Owen 4, R.Porter 2, A.Porter 2, W.Lalor 1, E.Mckercher 1, J.McCreery 1, A.Craig 1, J.Kovacevic 1; Lake Wendouree: J.Jarred 2, D.Thompson 2, J.Butler 1, C.James 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: T.Shea, I.Nixon, E.Ogden, L.Goetz, J.Bissell, J.Kovacevic; Lake Wendouree: B.Helyar, M.Foster, J.Norton, J.Butler, D.Thompson, M.Smith
Darley booted 33 goals for the second time this season in a 212-point drubbing against Melton South.
The Devils kept the Panthers goalless until the fourth term, by which they already held a 185-point lead.
Importantly, Dan Jordan's side came out of the win with a clean bill of health ahead of a top-of-the-table clash with Melton.
Will Johnson and Billy Myers both booted seven goals each with milestone man Darren Leonard finishing his 250th club match with a four-goal haul.
"I thought 'Daz' (Leonard) was a bit stiff actually, it was one of those days where every kick was either at his toes or just over his head," Jordan said.
"He was able to get a few goals late so it was a good day for him in the end.
"I think he had a bit of fun and really enjoyed it."
Melton South's 1.3 (9) scoreline was its lowest of the season.
Darley 10.5 20.13 28.19 33.23 (221)
Melton South 0.0 0.2 0.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Darley: B.Myers 7, W.Johnson 7, A.Azzopardi 4, D.Leonard 4, D.Bishop 3, B.Bewley 3, L.Spiteri 2, L.Baker 2, M.Gardiner 1; Melton South: B.Collins 1
BEST: Darley: W.Johnson, B.Bewley, B.Myers, A.Azzopardi, D.Leonard, L.Spiteri; Melton South: Not provided
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
