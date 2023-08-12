CHFL R16 wrap: double chances all sorted | details

The Courier
CHFL R16 wrap: Hepburn gives Carngham-Linton more to think about | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:30pm
Hepburn has dominated Carngham-Linton to secure a double chance in the CHFL finals.

