CHFL R16 wrap: double chances all sorted | details

Hepburn has dominated Carngham-Linton to secure a double chance in the CHFL finals.
The Burras handed the Saints their second heavy defeat in as many weeks to set the top four and qualifying final berths on concrete with one home and away round to play.
The 69-point win for Hepburn gives it a one win and more than 60 per cent break over Carngham-Linton and Skipton.
It now just remains to see what order the top four teams - Springbank, Bungaree, Gordon and Hepburn - finish in to determine the qualifying final match-ups.
OTHER NEWS
Top position remains up for grabs.
Springbank is a win clear of Bungaree and Gordon, but has a bye.
Bungaree will needs to beat Skipton and picked up 2.32 per cent, while Gordon would have to add almost 10 per cent while defeating Ballan.
The elimination finals will be made up of Carngham-Linton, Skipton, Dunnstown and Newlyn.
Saturday was a day for the favourites.
SPRINGBANK 56, 174.19
BUNGAREE 52, 171.88
GORDON 52 165.06
HEPBURN 48, 187.96
CARNGHAM-LINTON 44, 126.69
SKIPTON 44, 121.58
DUNNSTOWN 40, 178.99
NEWLYN 40, 125.12
Buninyong 28,106.32
Learmonth 28, 104.31
Clunes 20, 86.18
Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 80.1
Creswick 16, 59.74
Daylesford 10, 53.65
Ballan 6, 41.92
Waubra 6, 51.6
Beaufort 4, 45.71
Hepburn 6.2 14.4 18.9 21.9 (135)
Carngham-Linton 2.6 4.7 7.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Hepburn: J.Carrick 6, B.McKay 4, M.McKay 4, B.Pedretti 3, Q.Butt 2, J.Hogan 1, D.Dennis 1; Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 3, J.Foley 3, C.Lloyd 2, D.O'Brien 1
BEST Hepburn-: S.Tighe, B.McKay, M.McKay, J.Wallesz, J.Carrick, D.O'Halloran; Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, C.Lloyd, D.O'Brien, T.Clark, S.O'Loughlin, B.McDonald
Bungaree 3.4 5.7 11.7 15.7 (97)
Clunes 3.1 6.5 8.9 12.13 (85)
GOALS - Bungaree: T.Elliott 3, J.Murphy 3, J.Butler 2, J.Mahar 2, X.Carey 1, L.Thornton 1, A.Milroy 1, B.Willian 1, S.Butler 1; Clunes: N.Clarke 3, J.Robertson 3, R.Thompson 2, J.Fazio 1, A.Bowd 1, C.Newton 1, D.Waldron 1
BEST - Bungaree: I.Quick, T.Elliott, J.Butler, S.Cooper, J.Mahar, M.Lawless; Clunes: J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, D.Bulluss, A.Bowd, J.Simson, C.Newton
Dunnstown 5.3 11.10 18.13 25.17 (167)
Waubra 4.3 4.3 7.4 11.6 (72)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 6, L.Taylor 4, R.Walsh 4, M.Henderson 4, F.Stevenson 3, W.Henderson 1, B.Leonard 1, D.Simpkin 1, I.Keating 1; Waubra : B.Green 4, J.Lukich 3, D.Jenkins 2, J.Knights 1, N.Moran 1
BEST - Dunnstown: T.Wardell, M.Tuddenham, C.Tangey, F.Stevenson, J.Leonard, K.Forde; Waubra: B.Colligan, B.Green, J.Lukich, A.Broughton, R.Gavin, H.Roscoe
Springbank 3.4 7.5 10.7 12.10 (82)
Rokewood-Corindhap 0.2 0.4 1.9 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Springbank: J.Maher 3, J.Simpson 2, J.Simpson 1, S.Staunton 1, C.Quinlan 1, H.Twaits 1, J.Thompson 1, T.Finco 1, K.Maher 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: J.Morgan 1, D.Cassidy 1, M.McLaughlin 1, T.Fagg 1
BEST - Springbank : B.Haintz, J.Maher, J.Simpson, J.Curran, J.Thompson, F.Toose; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, Z.Priddle, R.Armstrong, M.Brehaut, M.Lockyer, A.Gercovich
Gordon 5.4 8.13 15.16 19.17 (131)
Creswick 1.4 4.7 8.8 12.13 (85)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, B.Sutcliffe 3, C.Ascough 3, J.Clampit 2, L.Gunnell 1, D.Anderson 1, D.McGuigan 1, J.Gorman 1, M.Griffiths 1; Creswick: B.Noonan 5, D.Whitfield 1, J.Anagnostou 1, P.Taranto 1, E.Henderson 1, R.Cox 1, J.Mcintyre 1, A.Sedgwick 1
BEST - Gordon: M.Hoy, M.Griffiths, E.Crackel, F.Violi, B.Griffiths, D.McGuigan; Creswick: P.Taranto, E.Henderson, B.Noonan, B.Plover, D.Whitfield, J.Campbell-Brown
Skipton 2.2 3.4 7.6 11.9 (75)
Beaufort 2.3 3.5 4.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Kirby 4, R.Monument 4, J.Cusack 1, P.Graham 1, L.Stranks 1; Beaufort: F.Kellett 2, A.Troup 1, R.Norris 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Skipton: B.Krol, J.Maddock, S.Romeril, R.Monument, J.Peeters; Beaufortrs: M.Wilson, H.Slater, T.McKenzie, T.Haase, M.Jolly, A.Troup
Newlyn 3.2 6.5 10.12 19.14 (128)
Daylesford 3.1 4.3 7.5 10.5 (65)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Prendergast 4, M.Darmody 4, J.Lee 2, S.Willmott 2, A.Rofe 1, F.Hay 1, J.Labbett 1, P.Labbett 1, C.Currie 1, D.Fishwick 1, W.Lund 1; Daylesfords: T.Maher 5, J.Briggs 1, T.Nesbitt 1, X.Walsh 1, J.Brown 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Newlyn: J.Labbett, W.Lund, S.Willmott, K.Prendergast, M.Tilley, L.Gill; Daylesfordrs: M.Smith, L.Jones, T.Maher, T.Nesbitt, A.Pasahidis, B.Jones
Buninyong 3.3 7.7 7.12 10.14 (74)
Ballan 3.1 3.4 5.8 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Buninyong; M.Arnold 2, H.Givvens 2, F.Batrouney 1, M.Warner 1, L.Burbidge 1, F.Hunt 1, A.Hart 1, N.Shell 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 2, J.Bidwell 1, H.Bongart 1, C.Micallef 1, S.Crea 1
BEST - Buninyong: M.Warner, D.Sliwa, J.Rodgers, L.Burbidge, J.Morgan, G.Lovett; Ballan: H.Thompson, E.Shaw, R.Bongart, K.Heafield, L.Conlan, S.Crea
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.