SPRINGBANK will be cursing a final round bye in the Central Highlands Netball League which might cost it a top four position, after it went down in a blockbuster penultimate round clash against Rokewood-Corindhap on Saturday.
The Grasshoppers' win, coupled with Newlyn's shock victory over Daylesford, breathed new life into the competition and has set-up what looks to be an outstanding finals series.
The clash between Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap was built as a late-season clash of the titans, with two top-four sides going at it, and it didn't disappoint, but the Grasshoppers always looked that half a step ahead, going away to a nine-goal win 47-38.
It leaves the Tigers just two points ahead of Beaufort who essentially have a free hit at Rokewood-Corindhap next weekend.
The Crows are locked into fifth position and can't fall any lower. But should they defeat the Hoppers, they could jump as high as third on the ladder if Daylesford slip-up again.
Beaufort officially ended Skipton's finals campaign with a comprehensive win, 60-33. That result locks in the top eight teams, with only positions set to change in the desperate final game.
The team that will be breathing the biggest sigh of relief by the upcoming bye for the Tigers is Daylesford after it went down to Newlyn.
The 52-44 result will be a huge boost for the Cats, their first victory over a top-four opponent for the season. They should win their final round clash with Dunnstown next week, giving them great form as they head into finals.
For Daylesford, with a match to come against Buninyong, the defeat could prove costly. Should it drop the game next week, and Beaufort win, they will fall to fourth and face a nightmare first final against Learmonth.
But thanks to Springbank's bye, at least they know they have a guaranteed top four position and to be frank, they should be silently celebrating the early season draw with Clunes as those two points will be what secures them the double chance given their poor percentage compared to other top sides.
OTHER NEWS
Gordon officially confirmed its top eight position with a 56-35 win over Creswick. The last-season fixture has worked for the Eagles as they made a desperate, and ultimately successful, bid for finals.
It means both Skipton, and now Bungaree are officially out of the running. Bungaree has come home strongly and continued its strong form with a big win over Clunes, 51-33.
Buninyong is another finalist who has finished the season in strong form, it wasn't troubled in the 50-24 win over Ballan. While Ballan has been mostly competitive this season with its defence holding up, it needs to find more attacking options to push further up the ladder next year.
The Bombers set-up a tantalising final round with Daylesford with both teams needing to put their best feet forward in the last game.
Hepburn got the job done against Carngham-Linton winning 61-46 while Waubra cane be well pleased with their second half of the year, getting another valuable win against Dunnstown 40-36.
