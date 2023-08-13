SPRINGBANK'S final round bye has come at the perfect time with the guaranteed four points set to make life difficult for both Daylesford and Beaufort as they chase the top four.
Despite going down to Rokewood-Corindhap by nine goals on Saturday, Springbank can be assured of finishing the season on 56 points.
And with Daylesford's shock defeat to Newyln at the weekend and Beaufort set to face the rampaging Grasshoppers, it will be a huge final round to determine the top four make-up.
The clash between Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap was built as a late-season clash of the titans, with two top-four sides going at it, and it didn't disappoint, but the Grasshoppers always looked that half a step ahead, going away to a nine-goal win 47-38.
Beaufort's is locked into fifth position and can't fall any lower. But should it defeat the Hoppers, it could jump as high as third on the ladder if Daylesford slip-up again. Essentially it is a free-hit for the Crows in the final round.
OTHER NEWS
Beaufort officially ended Skipton's finals campaign with a comprehensive win, 60-33. That result locks in the top eight teams, with only positions set to change in the desperate final game.
For Daylesford though, the 52-44 loss against Newlyn could change a lot. It is a result which will have huge ramifications for both teams.
For the Cats, it's their first victory over a top-four opponent for the season. For the Bulldogs with a match to come against Buninyong, the defeat could prove costly. Should it drop the game next week, and Beaufort win, they will fall to fifth and be sent straight to an elimination final against Gordon.
Gordon officially confirmed its top eight position with a 56-35 win over Creswick. The late-season fixture has worked for the Eagles as they made a desperate, and ultimately successful, bid for finals.
It means both Skipton, and now Bungaree, are officially out of the running. Bungaree has come home strongly and continued its strong form with a big win over Clunes, 51-33.
Buninyong is another finalist who has finished the season in strong form, it wasn't troubled in the 50-24 win over Ballan.
Hepburn got the job done against Carngham-Linton winning 61-46 while Waubra cane be well pleased with their second half of the year, getting another valuable win against Dunnstown 40-36.
