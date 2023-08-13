A Mid-court domination by Sunbury has breathed new life into the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade competition, running out strong seven-goal winners over North Ballarat on Saturday.
Across the match, Sunbury put up 17 more shots on the day, and although North Ballarat was more accurate under the post, the sheer weight of numbers coming in led to the stunning win for the home side.
Sunbury's Tayla Honey was a tower of strength playing all four quarters in centre, while goal shooter Amalani Fauonuku was always a threat, finishing the match with 34 goals.
While it is just North Ballarat's second loss of the season after last weekend's draw with Darley, there's no need to panic just yet for the Roosters who went into the match without goal attack Poppy Douglass, Emma Church who is still recovering from an ankle injury and Gina McCartin, who will not return until finals.
McCartin will be a key cog when she returns, providing the backbone of the midcourt, but with a bye to come next weekend, the Roosters will need to win their final match of the season against East Point to be assured of a top-two finish and the double chance.
OTHER NEWS
Sunbury should be well pleased with their work here and nothing should be taken away from them. A victory so late in the season against a powerhouse opponent will do wonders for their confidence.
Lake Wendouree's massive win over Bacchus Marsh officially locked in the top six. The Lakers were never troubled in the 86-8 win with Melanie Allen's 59 goals a highlight.
The other teams in the top six all scored convincing wins with Redan, Sebastopol and Darley all winning well.
Redan got the job done over Ballarat, winning 59-39, ending the Swans feint hopes of sneaking into the finals. Darley slammed home 76 goals in a comprehensive victory over Melton South while Sebastopol were never troubled in a 64-26 win over East Point.
The interest in the final two weeks of the season is in position. Should North Ballarat slip up in the final game against East Point, any one of Sunbury, Sebastopol or Redan could force their way into the top two and a showdown with Darley in the qualifying final.
