Ballarat City go down 2-1 to top side in NPL3, face relegation

Greg Gliddon
August 14 2023 - 2:00pm
NPL3 - Ballarat City Men

Ballarat City will be relegated out of NPL3, despite a stirring comeback against top team Caroline Springs George Cross on Saturday.

