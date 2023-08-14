Ballarat City will be relegated out of NPL3, despite a stirring comeback against top team Caroline Springs George Cross on Saturday.
A 77th minute strike from Ballarat City playing coach Michael Trigger leveled the scores in the do-or-die contest, but the competition's leading scorer, Josh Whiteley, would have the final say into injury time, slamming home the winner in front of a desperate City defence.
Whiteley scored the opener from the penalty spot just before half-time, but despite being a goal down, City refused to buckle and continued to play attacking football.
When Trigger found the back of the net, there was real cause for excitement in the Ballarat camp, but it was short-lived as the home side secured the premiership and its promotion to NPL2 in the 91st minute of the contest.
Regardless of results next week, both Ballarat City and Geelong will be relegated at the conclusion of the season.
Ballarat City has 17 points on the season while Geelong is just one point ahead, but now five points behind Essendon Royals who won against Box Hill United 3-0.
The relegation will be a bitter blow for Ballarat City, which rallied under the returning coach since the midway point of the season, highlighted by a five game winning streak, but in the end it was too much ground to make up after a poor start to the year.
Ballarat City's final game of the season is next weekend against North Sunshine Eagles. A win could see them move up a spot on the ladder, which would be a just reward for their strong second half of the year.
Ballarat City's push for a top two spot at the end of the State League 2 North-West season remains on track after surviving the fright its life against a fired-up Altona City on Sunday.
City held on for a nervous 4-3 victory to remain four points clear of Fawkner in second spot on the ladder, but now they face a difficult game in two weeks time against ladder leader Avondale.
Ballarat looked to have the ascendancy early with Chloe Stevens scoring two goals inside the opening 20 minutes.
In those initial stages Ballarat dominated possession and Altona struggled to find any rhythm. However, at the half-hour mark they sprung into action and they were rewarded for their increased pressure, pegging a goal back.
The Ballarat team responded well with Tayte Fraser netting Ballarat's third just before the break.
City started the half in scintillating fashion and were rewarded with the best team goal of the game, which ended with a cut back from Lily Slater finding Amy Powell at the back post who slotted home.
Altona then punished Ballarat against the run of play when they conceded an unnecessary free kick just outside the box. The goal gave Altona new found belief and they began pushing for a third, eventually scoring with a long distance effort.
That goal set up a tense last 12 minutes, but City was able to weather the storm.
City now has two weeks to think about Avondale with no State League women's matches scheduled over the weekend of the World Cup final.
The Sebastopol Vikings have let slip a golden opportunity, giving up a two goal lead to lose in stoppage time to the Western Eagles on Saturday, 3-2.
A victory would have secured the Vikings their place in State League 3 for next season, but now they still need at least one more win in the final two matches to be assured their position.
While Moreland United has already been demoted, the Vikings next opponent Fawkner finds itself in a battle with Westside Strikers at the base of the ladder.
Should Fawkner get a win over Sebastopol, it would leave the Vikings in a precarious position heading into a final round match with Craigieburn City if other results go against them.
Ballarat has gone down to a nine-man Lara United outfit, in a disappointing home loss on Saturday.
The visitors had two players sent off in the first half, but still managed to take a 2-1 lead at the break thanks to goals in the 15th and 23rd minute.
Ballarat pressed in the second half with the numeral advantage. Lara United would score just after the resumption to double the lead, but When Alex Thomassen scored in the 49th minute and Jake Romein adding his second in the 71st minute to level the scores, it looked finally like Ballarat had broken the back of their opponents.
But Lara somehow found a way to hold out the home side before counter attacking in the 86th minute, with Tristan McGrath scoring his third goal in an outstanding performance from the striker giving his side a memorable 4-3 win.
Ballarat is locked into the middle of the ladder with just two games to go. Both of those games are on the road starting with Deaking University next weekend and Bendigo to finish off the season. Two wins will see Ballarat rise to sixth, while two losses can see them drop as low as eighth.
Friday night blockbusters saw wins to both Creswick and Ballarat North United in the Ballarat District Soccer Association.
Creswick secured its place in the top four this season with a 3-1 win over Ballarat, officially ending Ballarat's chances of making the top four.
Creswick was set-up by a double to Leonard Goodison while Patrick Van Der Pol added the third in the strong win.
Ballarat North United Black also had a 3-1 win over Forest, confirming its status as the team to beat for this year's title.
Three goals in the space of 10 minutes from the 19th to the 29th minute put the gap in the games, with Nicholas Johns scoring twice.
While Forest was more competitive in the second half, scoring in the 75th minute, the lead was insurmountable as United continued to clear out on top of the ladder.
Sunday matches saw Bacchus Marsh play host to Victoria Park and Daylesford at home to Vikings.
Bacchus Marsh produced one of its best attacking performances of the season, slamming home seven goals against Victoria Park. Thomas Shaw leading the way with four goals, including a hat-trick before half-time.
Three goals in the space of 20 minutes either side of half-time was enough for Vikings to get the job done against Daylesford, winning 3-0.
In the women's competition all games ended in draws with Forest Rangers and Ballarat each netting once. The same score occurred in the Bacchus Marsh versus Creswick game, while the Vikings clash with Ballarat North United was cancelled.
