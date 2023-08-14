The Courier
Josh Jolly finishes misses the top eight at World Cycling titles

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Ballarat's Josh Jolly has just missed out on a place in the BMX racing junior final at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, finishing fifth in his semi-final, and missing a place in the final by just one position.

