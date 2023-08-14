Ballarat's Josh Jolly has just missed out on a place in the BMX racing junior final at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, finishing fifth in his semi-final, and missing a place in the final by just one position.
Jolly had been racing consistently in Scotland over the course of the week, having finished second in both the first two rounds of heats and also picking up a second placing in his quarter final.
But he was just slightly off the pace in the semi-final, finishing in a time of 35.181 seconds, just over a 10th of a second slower than Italian Tommaso Frizzarin who took the final qualifying position in the heat of 35.073 seconds.
In the final, Argentina went first and second with Thomas Maturano winning in a time of 35.133 seconds. No Australian made the final with Jolly ranked as the top Australian in the event.
Fellow Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club member Alana Forster was unable to back-up her gold medal winning performance earlier in the championships, finishing seventh in the women's para-cycling road race. That event was won by Sarah Storey of Great Britain.
Former St Patrick's College rower Austin Reinehr has joined the Australian Coxless Four's crew in winning a silver medal at the World Under-23 Rowing Championships which were held in Plovdic, Bulgaria.
Reinehr was a member of the St Patrick's Head of the Lake crew in 2021.
His sister Sophie (Ballarat Grammar 2019) also recently represented Australia at the World University Games in Chengdu, China finishing fifth in the Double Scull.
The Ballarat Highlanders season has come to an end, beaten comprehensively by Maroondah in Saturday's elimination final.
The Highlanders went into the final few weeks of the year under strength and it showed as the home side did as it pleased in the 61-7 win.
Despite the heavy defeat, it's been a season of great progress for the Highlanders, which qualified for its first finals series since 2016.
In the end though, it was a 10 try to 1 defeat which wasn't a fair reflection on the team's season.
Opponents Maroondah will now meet up with Eltham in the preliminary final next weekend after Eltham proved no match for Geelong in the qualifying final, going down 27-9.
The preliminary final winner will meet Geelong in the grand final.
The finals are set with one week to play in the Ballarat Football Netball League under-17s with Mount Clear confirming its top six position with a big win over Sebastopol. The 12.16 (88) to 0.2 (2) was set-up in the second and third quarters with Mount Clear booting 10 of its 12 goals in that period of time.
The result means the Mounties are locked into sixth position, two games clear of Ballarat with just one round in the season to go.
Redan officially ended Ballarat's hopes for finals when they won 18.8 (116) to 8.6 (54).
The second-placed Lions loom as the main danger to top-side East Point in the chase for the premiership. East Point was untroubled in its 17.15 (117) to 3.3 (21) over Darley. Lake Wendouree was too strong for Bacchus Marsh in the final game of the round, winning 11.9 (75) to 3.8 (26).
In under-15s, Ballarat hung on against a fast-finishing Redan to score a three-point win, with the Lions booting the only three goals in the last quarter. Other winners were North Ballarat, East Point and Bacchus Marsh.
In under-13s, wins went to East Points, Sebastopol, Bacchus Marsh, Redan and North Ballarat.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.