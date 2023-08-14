The Courier
Westvic pick up a valuable three points in State League 1

By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Two goals from playing coach Kate Van Der Schyff and one from Cecily Frost has given Westvic the breathing space it needs, and a much-needed confidence boost, as it heads to the final weeks of the State League 1 season.

