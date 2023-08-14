Two goals from playing coach Kate Van Der Schyff and one from Cecily Frost has given Westvic the breathing space it needs, and a much-needed confidence boost, as it heads to the final weeks of the State League 1 season.
The 3-2 victory over PEGS on Saturday has come at the perfect time for Westvic, leaving them five points above the bottom two clubs with just two matches to play.
While the result does not secure their place in State League for next season, it does leave them in the driver's seat knowing that a win or even a draw next weekend against Werribee should be enough to secure their survival in the top flight for next season.
In fact, a win next weekend on the road, could see them jump as high as fifth on the ladder if other results go their way.
It's been a tough winter for the team, with Saturday's win the first since June 3. Saturday's win is their fifth of the season with Werribee followed by a tough final match at home against Yarra Valley to complete the season.
True to their word, Westvic's men took their foot off the accelerator a little bit in its clash with Melbourne High School Old Boys with the game finishing in a 1-1 draw.
Having already secured top position on the ladder, Westvic rested a number of players including captain James Van Der Schyff, Liam Turnbull and Ben Jackson, but thanks to Simon Churcher, they found a way to eek out a draw and maintain their unbeaten season.
The men's team has a bye next weekend before a final round home clash against Collegians-X.
