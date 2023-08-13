A man in his 60s is being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious, but stable, condition after falling off a ladder in Haddon this afternoon.
The man is understood to have fallen about four metres off the ladder just after 2pm.
The air ambulance was called and has just departed the scene.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the man was being transported to hospital with upper body injuries including to his chest and back.
