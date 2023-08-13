The Courier
Air Ambulance called after man falls off ladder at Haddon

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
A man in his 60s is being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious, but stable, condition after falling off a ladder in Haddon this afternoon.

