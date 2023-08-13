Ballarat community members joined Indigenous leader Sissy Austin on Sunday, as she cleared another hurdle on her way to running the New York Marathon.
The proud Gunditjmara Keerraay Woorroong Dja Wurrung woman made her way from Lake Wendouree's Olympic Rings to the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council - a 5km distance - joined by community figures such as Steve Moneghetti and councillor Belinda Coates.
The 5km run was part of her warm-up trials for the Indigenous Marathon Project, led by 1983 marathon world champion Rob de Castella.
Ms Austin then led a panel discussion at BRMC with independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, feminist writer Clementine Ford, Blak Queens jewellery founder Thelma Austin and First Peoples Assembly of Victoria member Tracey Evans.
The topic of the discussion was "violence will not define us", and featured each panelist speaking on the impact of violence, whether gender violence, racist violence, or domestic violence on Indigenous women, and how they moved forward in their lives.
It comes after Ms Austin said she was attacked while running in Lal Lal bush on a Saturday afternoon in February.
"I am not shying away that the attack did happen and that it was a traumatic event. I got a really serious concussion from it," she said.
"My coach, we were yarning before this, and I thanked him for selecting me, and taking that gamble.
"The women who I have here today holding me and guiding me through what has happened to me, and the hurdles that I continue to face, I think that I am still recovering in certain ways, but my life isnt dominated from recovering from the attack.
"I am training for the marathon and being around deadly, staunch Aboriginal women is a lot of my life. It is not just about the attack."
During the panel discussion, Ms Thorpe spoke on colonial violence, and how "enduring colonial systems" continue to inflict violence on Indigenous women to this day.
"Our people are the most forgiving, patient people, despite the land they (settlers) stole, the people they stole, the country they continue to decimate," she said.
"I count on the love of my people to keep me alive."
Ms Thorpe said Ms Austin's efforts to run the New York Marathon had inspired her, and would inspire a new generation of Indigenous girls to achieve greatness.
"Sissy is an incredible, staunch Djab Wurrung woman who is just inspiring so many people. Not just young people but older people like myself," she said.
"Her resilience is a testament to what she has been able to achieve and how no matter what she has been through she continues to get back up, fight, and be the superwoman that she is.
"I can't believe that she is about to run a marathon. That takes a lot of guts and determination. I really don't think that I could do that, I think I would die.
"I am just so excited - against all the adversity she has been able to get fit, get healthy, get her mind ready and turn it on for her people and her community. It is incredible."
Ms Austin will partake in a 30km trial run in Alice Springs at the end of the month before taking off to New York to compete in the marathon on November 5.
