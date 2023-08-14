Darley's Kim Bessell made history on Sunday becoming the first player in the new-look BFLW to kick 100 goals in a season.
Bessell needed five goals against Carisbrook to reach the milestone in the last round of the home-and-away season, which she did comfortably.
The Darley star finished with a 10-goal haul in the 136-point win, wrapping up the season in style for the Devils.
It sees her season tally move to 105 goals, 39 clear of Lake Wendouree's Katelene Cook.
The Devils finish the year in second place, one game behind Redan, with the two sides going head-to-head in the first qualifying final.
Redan hosts Darley at City Oval on Sunday to kickstart the BFLW finals series.
The Lions held East Point scoreless in a 96-point win to end the home-and-away season as minor premiers.
Redan lost just one game this year, a one-point thriller against Darley in round 11.
Lake Wendouree enjoyed its 10th win of the season as a blistering first quarter helped set up a 59-point win against Bacchus Marsh.
The Lakers booted five goals in the opening term before adding six more in the second quarter to wrap up the game by half time.
Katelene Cook starred with a 10-goal haul in the 13.6 (84) to 4.1 (25) victory.
The Lakers host Carisbrook at Alfredton Oval 2 in the second elimination final.
Bacchus Marsh will go head-to-head with East Point in the first eliminational final at Alfredton Oval 1.
All BFLW finals games begin at 12.45pm on Sunday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
