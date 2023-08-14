The Courier
BFLW 2023: Bessell brings up ton, finals locked in

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 14 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 10:00am
Darley's Kim Bessell made history on Sunday becoming the first player in the new-look BFLW to kick 100 goals in a season.

