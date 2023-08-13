Traffic is being detoured around a ruptured gas line outside a Hepburn Springs tourist attraction.
It is understood the line was cut during work on concrete outside the Old Macaroni Factory in Main Road.
The incident was reported at 8.46am on Monday.
The CFA has sent two trucks from Daylesford and another from Hepburn Springs.
The agency said gas company workers from Ausnet had also been called.
Daylesford police are at the scene, directing traffic away from the area.
The double-storey Old Macaroni Factory was built in 1859 by Italian political refugees Pietro and Giacomo Lucini.
The brothers made their fortune in pasta - and later in mining.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
