Busy Hepburn road closed after gas rupture

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 9:12am
Traffic is being detoured around a ruptured gas line outside a Hepburn Springs tourist attraction.

