A weekend accident has put the spotlight on ladder safety after a man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital with upper body injuries after falling about four metres off a ladder in Haddon.
According to data from the Monash University Accident Research Centre, 73 Ballarat residents presented to emergency departments following falls from ladders over the three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22.
More than half were aged 60 or older, with 40 to 49-year-olds comprising 14 per cent of all cases.
Almost 30 per cent of those who presented to hospital after falling from a ladder in the City of Ballarat were admitted to hospital.
The most common injuries resulting from a fall from a ladder fall in Ballarat were fractures, which accounted for 40 per cent of all injuries sustained, followed by dislocations, sprains and strains (18 per cent), and superficial injuries or open wounds (15 per cent).
The figures are reported to the the Victorian Emergency Minimum Dataset from emergency departments across the state.
Over the same three-year period, Moorabool had 23 ladder falls requiring ED treatment with 14 requiring hospital admission. Hepburn had 11, with 46 per cent of victims sustaining fractures, Golden Plains had 17 with 47 per cent of injuries being fractures, and Pyrenees had six ladder fall victims.
According to the Victorian Health Department, the number of people hospitalised for injuries as a result of falls on and from ladders has more than doubled in recent years.
In a recommendation following analysis of home-related injuries in its magazine Hazard, produced by MUARC's Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit, the group found the most common place of injury was the home outdoor area.
"Falling from ladders were fairly common, usually in outdoor areas while cleaning gutters, working on roofs, replacing roof tiles, pruning trees; indoor areas included tasks such as cleaning top shelves, dusting above cabinets and other housework-related tasks; while painting walls," they wrote.
"Home injury prevention should focus on improving safety around the house and safe practices when engaged in DIY activities. This includes prevention of ladder falls and power-tool related injury, and driveway safety."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ladder falls were most likely to occur outdoors.
Across the state there were 3522 falls from ladders requiring emergency attention from 2019-20 to 2021-22 with people aged 50 to 76 accounting for 56 per cent of those who fell. Just under half of all people who fell were admitted to hospital or transferred for further treatment.
(courtesy of the Victorian Health Department's Better Health Channel)
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.