Ladder safety in spotlight after fall lands man in hospital

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 16 2023 - 4:30am
A weekend accident has put the spotlight on ladder safety after a man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital with upper body injuries after falling about four metres off a ladder in Haddon.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

