Don't work in wet, windy or hot conditions. A very hot day can cause people to feel dizzy or faint and lose their balance on a ladder. A wet or windy day may cause you or the ladder to slip or fall.



Check that your ladder is on even ground, as surfaces that are uneven or sloped will increase your risk of falling from the ladder.

Make sure your ladder is not placed in front of outward-opening doors or windows.

Wear non-slip, enclosed footwear. Do not wear socks, slippers or shoes without a closed-in heel.

Make sure someone is home with you while you are on the ladder, in case you have an accident and need assistance.