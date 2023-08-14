Shoppers have been left stunned after a huge punch-up in Ballarat's Curtis Street carpark, close to shops at Alfred Square.
Police said Sunday afternoon's incident began as a dispute between two parties and quickly escalated, as a large number of young adults joined in.
"The predominant aggressors were two females facing a male and female," Senior Sergeant Paul Maslunka said.
"It turned into a melee after that.
"There were multiple people fighting - as well as people trying to separate them."
Officers were called to the area at 2.15pm Sunday and arrived a short time later.
Senior Sergeant Maslunka said by then the parties had separated and one group had left the area.
No arrests were made.
"This will be subject to ongoing investigations," he said.
"This sort of behaviour is unacceptable.
"We've recently put additional police resources in the Ballarat CBD to help prevent anti-social behaviour - and as always, our priority is safety for the community."
Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
