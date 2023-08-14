One of Ballarat's oldest houses, built 166 years ago, has been a big part of Sue Taylor's life but she is now ready to move on.
Mrs Taylor has lived in the weatherboard house at 719 Barkly Street, Mount Pleasant, for more than 40 years. She said when she moved in, the house's history, character and heritage features appealed to her.
"It's the fact of the history of it. It's up high so it can't flood and it's just the whole atmosphere around here. There are lots of nice people around and it's just relaxing and it's close to the city," Mrs Taylor said.
Built in Ballarat's oldest residential suburb in 1857, the three-bedroom house sold last week for $605,000.
The 948 square-metre property had been on the market for 14 days and 18 people walked through, with two of those people making offers.
Listing agent Tim Allen, of PRD Nationwide Ballarat, said it was unusual to have almost 20 people interested in a property in a such short time in the current market.
"I was really surprised by the level of interest and genuine buyers as well. Everyone was actually interested in that house, its architecture and history," Mr Allen said.
A City of Ballarat heritage advisor visited the Barkly Street house when the Taylors moved in more than 40 years ago and confirmed part of the house - a living room and bedroom - had been built in 1857, according to Mrs Taylor.
From the year it was built, the house has had rooms and verandahs added, and minor altercations, but it still retains its heritage features.
Mrs Taylor said in the 1870s, a front verandah and four rooms with fireplaces were built outwards.
About 1900, a dining room and side verandah were added so the house looked like a 1900-style building.
Mrs Taylor said the back buildings had been pulled down, including the outside toilet, which she found when she came across brickwork while gardening.
"I suspect originally with my house and all the ones in that street, there would've been a little lane out the back where the dunny man used to come each night. Then they got rid of that and made our properties bigger but put an easement through," she said.
While the house still has its original shingle roof tiles and floor, Mrs Taylor said she undertook a lot of work herself including taking out false ceilings to reveal 12-foot ceilings and ceiling roses.
The rooms with purple carpet and purple and pink wallpaper of the 1960s were replaced with wallpaper and paint consistent with the Victorian era.
Mrs Taylor said the house was so solid, it would still be standing strong into the future.
"It's still solid, the floor's solid and the walls. You still have to drill a hole in the wall to put a nail in. They used good wood," she said.
Mrs Taylor said the garden and house had become too big for her and it was time to sell.
There were three auctions across the city on Saturday, including Ballarat North, Ballarat East and Soldiers Hill. All properties were passed in.
The Ballarat North property at 1101 Lydiard Street North is back on the market, listed with Doepel Lilley and Taylor, after it was passed in at auction just under the reserve price.
It's on the market for $350,000 to $365,000.
The house, which is in need of a complete renovation or knock-down and rebuild, has original features including high ceilings and fireplace mantels.
Doepel Lilley and Taylor director Robert Cunningham said there was interest from a potential buyer.
"We had a genuine bid, then we passed it in. (We) negotiated a little bit further after the auction and then we're back on the market," Mr Cunningham said.
He said generally, the market in Ballarat was not too bad but buyers were probably not purchasing a property to renovate.
"I think parts of the market that I am finding difficult, particularly with these sorts of properties, is the builders are probably not renovating. I think it's just this building cost again," Mr Cunningham said.
"Land sales are a bit slower and homes that need a lot of work and improvements are probably in the same boat with the builders. Generally the market is not too bad."
IN THE NEWS
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS (August 7 to August 12)
ALFREDTON: PS Echo Pl 479sqm $520,000 Ray White Ballarat.
BALLARAT CENTRAL: PS Creswick Rd 340sqm $345,000 Ray White Ballarat.
BALLARAT EAST: PI 7 Henfield Close 1025sqm no bids res undisc Ray White Ballarat.
BALLARAT NORTH: PI 1101 Lydiard St North WB undisc res undisc.
CANADIAN: PS Geelong Rd 1263sqm $470,000 Ray White Ballarat.
DELACOMBE: S 203 Warrina Dr 944sqm $365,000 Ray White Ballarat; PS Smythes Rd $500,000 Ray White Ballarat.
LAKE WENDOUREE: PS Hotham St $740,000 PRD Nationwide.
LUCAS: PS Eyckens Rd v/land 448sqm $290,000 Jellis Craig.
MOUNT PLEASANT: PS Barkly St 948sqm $605,000 PRD Nationwide.
NAPOLEONS: PS Scotchmans Lead Rd 22300sqm $1,580,000 Jellis Craig.
SOLDIERS HILL: PI 614 Armstrong St North 459sqm undisc VB res undisc.
SPRING HILL: PS Salisbury Rd v/land $430,000 RT Edgar.
SULKY: PS Boundary Rd 81500sqm $1,275,000 Jellis Craig.
