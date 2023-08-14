The future of the Prime Minister's Avenue in the Botanical Garden has been secured for a limited time.
A donation from Ballarat resident B.R. Carlson will pay for the next four busts in the avenue, according to the City of Ballarat.
Council reports this is the first donation made to the walk since the original donor Richard Armstrong Crouch.
Mr Crouch was born in Ballarat in 1868 and from 1901 to 1910 he represented Corio as a member of the Protectionist Party.
The exact amount was not disclosed, but council said it was "significant".
The search for the next artist to add to the avenue has now begun.
Funding for the avenue has become difficult, with a higher turnover of leaders during the last decade.
In 2019, federal Ballarat MP Catherine King called on the Coalition to contribute funding for the avenue to ensure the tradition can continue.
At the time, Elizabeth Gilfillan from the Ballarat Botanical Gardens Foundation said the fund had been "depleting more with the multiplicity of prime ministers."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement this new contribution from B.R. Carlson creates a bright future for the avenue.
"To be in receipt of such a donation is unbelievably generous and we can't thank the benefactor and the Ballarat Botanical Gardens Foundation enough," Cr Hudson said.
"The Prime Ministers Avenue is an absolute treasure of Ballarat and we know so many people understand its historical significance."
The council is looking for an artist to create Scott Morrison's bust.
About $50,000 has been budgeted for the project, which includes materials, artists fees, equipment, travel and accommodation for the artist.
Cr Hudson said they are hoping to attract a "nationally-recognised artist to make the next contribution".
There have been five artists who have worked on the busts.
Linda Klarfeld is the most recent, and she created Tony Abbott and Malcom Turnbull's busts.
Klarfeld said the role can create international attention for the artists involved.
"It can put you on the map as a sculptor," she told The Courier.
"It's a very important avenue and if you can make the sculpture of prime ministers, then you're a recognised sculptor."
When creating the busts, Klarfeld sat down with both of the former prime ministers to make an initial small model from plasticine as well as measurements and reference photos.
She said taking the time to get to know the leaders was an important part of her process.
"When you get to meet someone you'll see what they're like and then you can transfer that into the work," Klarfeld said.
The EOI is open until September 29, council will commission the successful artist in October, and the work is set to be completed by the end of the financial year 2023-24.
More information about the EOI is available on the www.creativeballarat.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.