DEMAND for live sites to watch the Matildas in a semi-final showdown against England is booming in Ballarat as residents push for more spaces to watch with others.
Others have been putting out the call for places to take their children for a kick.
City of Ballarat has raced to put into action its new big screen in Alfred Deakin Place. The screen, while turned on last week as a public art space, was still amid a construction zone for the Matildas' FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final against France.
The broadcast will be free to attend, with a coffee van and a small number of food trucks on site and public toilets available. It will be a family-friendly, alcohol-free event.
City of Ballarat mayor and long-time soccer fan Cr Des Hudson said the Matildas had captured the imagination of the Australian population and had united the nation.
"The scenes we saw around Australia on Saturday were just incredible and I was blown away to see the entire country swept up in the emotion of the Matildas," Cr Hudson said.
"Their ability to bring the whole community together is simply amazing and we would love to contribute to uniting Ballarat as one to cheer on the green and gold."
Within moments of the Tillies' quarter-final - THAT hold-your-breathe, unprecedented quarter-final shootout win against France - Showbiz Cinemas was buzzing with calls to book out cinemas for semi-final viewing.
Showbiz director Chris Jones said people were busting to find a big screen to watch with others and the cinema had opted to put on a public viewing party, complete with popcorn, for Wednesday night's game. Showbiz was also likely to screen the final - even if (gasp!) the Matildas do not feature.
This comes amid the continued hype for Hollywood blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer drawing big crowds.
"If you've got good quality showings, people will come," Mr Jones said. "[Staff] are absolutely excited about the Matildas. There's a good buzz about the place and it's a great way to watch soccer in a room with others - and popcorn included."
The Deck is also getting on board with an official parma watch party, while Aunty Jacks is celebrating a semi-final viewing party in combination with its Welly Wednesday.
The Western has been screening every World Cup match with the pub decorated in Australian flags and the green and gold.
Western Hotel owner Dan Cronin told The Courier last week the pub had been welcoming healthy crowds throughout the tournament, but particularly for Australian games, as regional people looked to soak up the atmosphere.
"You're around other people for the near misses, the goals and the atmosphere," Mr Cronin told The Courier.
"It's a really good atmosphere rather than just sitting on the couch and watching it by yourself or just with a close couple of friends."
"You've got other groups and a little bit of banter and some cheering and all sorts of things."
