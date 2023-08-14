St Patrick's College confirms staff member under investigation

St Patrick's College has confirmed a staff member is under investigation for "not following appropriate procedures" allegedly relating to a student complaint.
In a statement to parents, principal Steven O'Connor said he was unable to comment on confidential processes about any staff member or young person, but assured parents "that the College and the Trustees of Edmund Rice Education Australia take our commitment to the safety of our community very seriously".
"Commission for Children and Young People (CCYP) investigations are confidential and St Patrick's College and our governing body the Trustees for Edmund Rice Education Australia fully respect the process. We are unable to comment on any open investigations."
Mr O'Connor said St Patrick's College and EREA were "fully committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff members'.
"When St Patrick's College and EREA becomes aware of any allegations of a staff member not following appropriate procedures, we will always follow proper processes that may include notifying CCYP or investigating," he said.
