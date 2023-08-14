The Courier
St Patrick's College confirms staff member under investigation

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:45pm
St Patrick's College has confirmed a staff member is under investigation for "not following appropriate procedures" allegedly relating to a student complaint.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

