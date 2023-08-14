Five people are lucky to have escaped injury after a weekend crash in Sebastopol.
Witnesses said a car clipped the gutter at the corner of Beverin and Walker streets around 8.45pm Saturday, causing one car to end up on its roof on the nature strip.
Ambulance Victoria was called to the scene but said no one required emergency treatment.
The CFA sent two trucks from its Sebastopol brigade.
FRV firefighters also attended.
Onlookers said there were two men in one car and three women in the other.
Conditions were wet at the time.
Meanwhile Ballarat had a large visible police presence at the weekend with four booze buses and a visit by the State Highway Patrol.
Moorabool Highway Patrol members were also kept busy with a fatal all-terrain-vehicle accident on a property on the Shelford-Rokewood Road.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating Friday night's accident, which claimed the life of a 26-year-old Drumcondra woman who was a passenger in the buggy. The driver, a 28-year-old Drumcondra man is assisting police with enquiries.
Later this week officers across the Ballarat and Moorabool Police Service Areas will conduct Operation Early Bird later this week with a focus on arterial roads around Ballarat, Moorabool, Hepburn and Golden Plains.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
