The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Car lands on roof in Sebastopol

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This car in Sebastopol ended up on its roof. Picture by R Murphy.
This car in Sebastopol ended up on its roof. Picture by R Murphy.

Five people are lucky to have escaped injury after a weekend crash in Sebastopol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.