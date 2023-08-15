Just two games will decide the finals make-up in the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade finals, and they are two matches that could have huge ramifications for the loser.
The final round games, Beaufort at home to Rokewood-Corindhap and Daylesford hosting Buninyong, will decide just who will make the top four and earn a double chance this season.
A week ago, it looked all but certain that Daylesford would hold onto its second position, but a shock loss to Newlyn has thrown the Bulldogs' season up in the air. Suddenly, they now need to defeat the ever-improving Buninyong in order to guarantee a top four position.
If they drop a second successive match to another finalist, they could easily drop outside of the top four for the first time all season, at exactly the wrong time, forcing them into a cut-throat elimination final
Meanwhile, Beaufort has basically a free hit at arguably the second best side in the competition, at home to Rokewood-Corindhap. With such a strong percentage, the Grasshoppers cannot finish lower than third on the ladder.
Beaufort, meanwhile cannot drop below fifth, but if they get an upset win and Daylesford goes down, they will move up to fourth at the expense of the Bulldogs.
The only guarantees inside the top four are that Learmonth will finish on top and Springbank cannot miss out with a guaranteed four points coming their way courtesy of a final-round bye.
The other intriguing aspect of the final round is positioning, which could have a huge affect on the which teams play off in the grand final.
For example, if Rokewood-Corindhap was to lose to Beaufort and slip to third, it would need to defeat the second ranked team in the qualifying final, or risk meeting Learmonth in the preliminary final. If the Grasshoppers want to qualify for the grand final, they need to avoid the Lakies at all costs.
The lower end of the finals are certain however with Gordon guaranteed to finish eighth, while Newlyn and Buninyong and already locked in for an elimination final of sixth versus seventh, regardless of this weekend's result.
If Daylesford and Rokewood-Corindhap win
If Daylesford and Beaufort win
If Buninyong and Rokewood-Corindhap win
If Buninyong and Beaufort win
