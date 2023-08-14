Love it or loathe it, Ballarat parents will spend this week sorting their children's Book Week costumes for 2023.
The theme for the event is Read, Grow, Inspire, and runs from August 19 to 25.
From daycare centres and kindergartens, to primary schools across town, hundreds of children will dress up next week in their chosen characters.
Check out The Courier's archive gallery for ideas.
This private Facebook group is a great source of cheap, pre-loved costumes. You'll find everything from Disney characters to DIY costumes from last year.
Many of these have costume racks with cheap options, or trawl the clothes racks for small adult-sized clothes that can be repurposed for kids' costumes.
Ballarat chain stores
Stores like Big W, Spotlight, Target, Kmart will have ready-made options for people who want something quick and easy.
Inspiration
Facebook groups like Big W Mums Australia and Kmart Mums Australia are great sources of inspiration. Or, check out @bookweekcostumes on Instagram.
Send us your photos during Book Week for The Courier's 2023 gallery.
Share your Book Week tips in the comments below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.