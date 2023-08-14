A suspended P-plater led police on multiple pursuits, speeding on the wrong side of the road, a court has heard.
Jake Ashmore, 19, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to six charges relating to multiple incidents throughout 2023.
On July 1, 2023, police saw Ashmore driving at an erratically high speed on Sturt Street in Alfredton.
To evade police, Ashmore turned onto Learmonth Street and drove on the wrong side of the road, before speeding onto Ballarat-Carngham Road where he continued to drive in the wrong lane.
When police finally intercepted him, the apprentice carpenter was drunk and had an open beer in the car.
He refused to accompany police to Ballarat police station for a breath test.
When they warned him a refusal would result in an automatic two year license loss, he told them he didn't care as he would be banned from driving regardless.
It was not the first time Ashmore had endangered the community with reckless driving.
On March 24, 2023, police saw Ashmore hooning around vacant estate blocks in Winter Valley, but when they attempted to intercept him, he drove through the empty blocks between Erksine Road and Barwon Avenue, before driving the wrong way down Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Another vehicle was forced to stop to avoid a front-on collision with Ashmore, and police abandoned their pursuit.
When they tracked the vehicle to Ashmore's home, the teenager admitted to being the driver, and made a full confession when questioned at Ballarat police station.
This is disgraceful behaviour, you could have killed somebody, and it's not just once - it's repeated- Magistrate Letizia Torres
Ashmore was also apprehended by police for driving while suspended on January 9, 2023.
Defense counsel for Ashmore said he deserved leniency because he was young, would have strong prospects of rehabilitation and had secure employment.
He was supported in court by his current employer, where he works as an apprentice carpenter.
His lawyer said Ashmore accepted the seriousness of his offences, and was remorseful for his behaviour.
They said he now had a more stable life, as he was living with his father and step-mother and was working full time.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said it was a "wonder" Ashmore hadn't killed anyone, and if he was older, or had prior criminal convictions, he would be facing jail time.
"This is disgraceful behaviour. You could have killed somebody, and it's not just once, it's repeated," she said.
"I'm here to tell you on behalf of the community it's completely unacceptable."
"If you had killed somebody while mounting nature strips and driving on the wrong side of the road, you'd be looking at years [in prison]."
"You'd lose your job, and home, and a chunk of your life."
Ashmore was convicted and placed on an 18 month Community Corrections Order where he must undertake alcohol and road safety programs.
He was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.
